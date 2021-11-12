How about "Learn why Securing Microsoft 365 is the hottest #1 new release on Amazon
#1 new release in security, How to Prevent Cyberattacks targeting Microsoft 365. “Securing Microsoft 365” by Joe StockerNEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Stocker’s “Securing Microsoft 365” is now live on all major online publishing platforms including Amazon. The book is available in paperback as well as the eBook format so that the readers can order/buy their copy as per their convenience.
Joe is a Microsoft MVP and CEO of Patriot Consulting which is one of the leading Microsoft Security partners in the US with over 800 completed projects since 2015. In 2020, Joe provided cybersecurity training to political campaigns to help secure the US 2020 elections. Joe’s “Cybersecurity 101” podcast is one of the top podcasts on Spotify and Apple iTunes.
The book provides solutions to the top cybersecurity threats facing Microsoft 365. For example, readers will learn how to create secure configurations to reduce the risk of a data breach.
Joe Stocker’s technical expertise about cyber security – especially with the Microsoft platforms – enables him to identify, analyze and mitigate the top problems that impact more than 500,000 businesses in the United States. His book has the minimum information needed safely configure the Microsoft 365 platform. At just 176 pages, this page turning guide is both readable and practical.
IT Professionals who are responsible for protecting user identities and data in Microsoft 365 will benefit from the recommendations in this book. Business owners will benefit by purchasing a copy of this book for their IT Departments. Get yours today.
Alex Desouza
GhostWriting Venture
+1 786-590-4494
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn