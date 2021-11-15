Community Baby Shower Helps Families in Need While Celebrating Their Bundles of Joy
All items at the November 21 Cleveland baby shower are free to families and include clothing, furniture, diapers, and more
The Community Baby Shower was born out of a desire to help local families who needed a boost during the pandemic”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All babies should be celebrated, and all families should have the essentials they need to welcome their new bundle of joy home. These are the main motivators for one Cleveland area professional as she hosts her second baby shower for families in Cleveland.
— Marie McCausland
In conjunction with her charity Mom Effect and her brand DigiDoula, Dr. Marie McCausland is hosting the second iteration of the Community Baby Shower this month at Euclid Creek Reservation in Wildwood Park, located at 16975 Wildwood Drive in Cleveland. The shower will be held on Sunday, November 21, from 2-4 pm. Families across the Cleveland area who need a little extra support in getting the supplies needed to welcome their babies home are invited to attend.
Dr. Marie McCausland is the founder of the Community Baby Shower, as well as the website DigiDoula and her charitable organization Mom Effect. Both organizations are co-hosts of the event. Through Mom Effect, McCausland has created a community for moms to connect and share information they need to be confident throughout their pregnancies and post-partum. Via DigiDoula, McCausland makes post-partum care easier for women by connecting them with birth workers.
As the pandemic raged on throughout 2020 and 2021, McCausland got the idea to help families in need and boost the local economy by purchasing goods at Cleveland area garage sales and online marketplaces. She focused her purchases on items new moms would need to help their babies thrive. From clothing to furniture to food and everything in between, McCausland to date has spent thousands of dollars collecting items to support local families with income while also donating the purchased items to new moms in need.
In July 2021, McCausland hosted the first Community Baby Shower to distribute the collected goods to local families. In addition to the items purchased by McCausland, numerous donors came forward to give money to purchase additional items or directly donate items to the shower. The July event celebrated over 150 families and their new or soon-to-be-born babies. The team distributed over 15,000 items to those in attendance and provided food and beverages at the shower. For the November event, McCausland anticipates over double the response and attendance.
At November’s event, families will not only have the opportunity to receive free items they need to support their newborns, but they will also be treated to a celebratory event featuring baby games, decorations, and flowers for mothers in attendance. DigiDoula will also be giving parents attending the event access to low- or no-cost post-partum care providers thanks to generous donations that will cover the costs of services.
"The Community Baby Shower was born out of a desire to help local families who needed a boost during the pandemic," said McCausland. "Our first event in July was a success, giving out over 15,000 items to Cleveland area families who were expecting or just welcomed new babies into their lives. Pregnancy is such an exciting time, but it can also be stressful, especially if moms and dads don’t have the resources to purchase all that is needed to welcome a new baby into their lives. The Community Baby Shower offers a way to celebrate this exciting moment in their lives while giving them the support they need as they welcome a new baby into the world.”
McCausland is still accepting monetary and items donations from the community ahead of the November 21 event. To learn more or to donate, contact Marie McCausland at (814) 528-1038 or MarieMcCausland@MomEffect.org. Donations can also be made on the event’s GoFundMe page.
