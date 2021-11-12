Sinus Dilation Devices Market Size to Gain Traction of $5,778 Million, Growth Opportunities by 2023

Sinus Dilation

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During sinus surgical procedures, sinus dilation devices are employed for the treatment of sinusitis. Sinusitis is a common medical condition caused due to inflammation or swelling of the tissue lining the sinuses. Symptoms associated with this condition include facial pain, headache, runny nose, loss of smell, cough or congestion, fever, dental pain, and fatigue. Sinus dilation devices, such as balloon sinuplasty systems and sinus stents, expand the sinus opening of a patient’s nose during the sinus surgery, thereby treating the drainage problem associated with the nasal sinuses.

Sinusitis is a medical condition wherein inflammation of sinus lining leads to a plugged nose, headache, poor sense of smell, sore throat, and cough. It is caused due to either ostial blockage, bacterial infections, viral infections, or a combination of these conditions. This leads to use of sinus dilation devices during surgical procedures to dilate the sinus openings of a patient's nose.

The global sinus dilation devices market is driven by surge in prevalence of sinusitis, especially chronic sinusitis, increased adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures such as balloon sinuplasty, and technological advancements pertaining to sinus dilation devices by key players. However, low preference for sinus surgical procedures, due to the presence of sinusitis drugs, and incidence of post-operative risks after sinus surgeries hamper the market growth

The major factors that drive the global sinus dilation devices market are increase in incidence of sinusitis, which may lead to higher sinus surgeries, high adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and technological advancements in sinusitis treatment. However, risks associated with sinus surgical procedures and low adoption of surgical procedures, due to presence of alternative sinusitis-related drugs, are expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and large investments by key players to develop advanced products are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.

The balloon sinuplasty systems segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, owing to the advancements in sinus surgical procedures, applicability, and their greater acceptance than invasive traditional surgeries. Furthermore, the sinus stents segment is expected to grow at a CAGR to 2030, and maintain its dominance in the future as well.

The utilization rate of sinus dilation devices in hospitals & clinics is high; however, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. This is attributed to the increasing preference for less hospital stay-associated surgeries with advanced sinus dilation devices.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global sinus dilation devices market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. This is attributed to the early approval of sinus dilation devices and rapid use of these devices, owing to rise in number of sinus surgical procedures. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6%, owing to increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness towards sinusitis-related surgeries.

The key players operating in this market include Acclarent, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Entellus Medical, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., SinuSys Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, and Intersect ENT, Inc.

