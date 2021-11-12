Surgical Sealants & Adhesives Market - Technologically Advanced Products Will Drive The Growth

Increase in awareness towards potential benefits of using surgical sealants and adhesives over traditional methods are the major driving factors of the market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adhesives and sealants are used during surgical procedures to reinforce surgical wounds, repair injured tissues, or even replace common suturing techniques. These products can be used as adjuncts to sutures to prevent air and liquid leakages. They can be developed naturally or synthetically, and are used generate three-dimensional networks, which bind to the target tissues and act as sealants, hemostats, or adhesives.

The growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market is driven by rise in geriatric population and increase in awareness towards the potential benefits of surgical sealants in surgical procedures. However, high cost associated with surgical sealants and the availability of replacements for surgical adhesives and sealants hinder the growth of this market. For instance, minimally invasive surgery is an alternative, as this procedure only needs a small incision for the operation to be performed, thus eliminating the complications associated with bleeding and air leakage.

The major driving factors of surgical sealants and adhesives market are rise in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in awareness towards the benefits of using surgical sealants and adhesives. Furthermore, increase in number of surgical procedures globally and adoption of technologically advanced products fuel the growth of this market. However, rise in popularity of minimally invasive surgeries, high cost of these sealants and adhesive agents, and requirement of large amount of clinical data for the launch of new products are expected to hamper the market growth.

Among the product segment, natural sealants and adhesives dominates the market, as these products cause less immunogenic reaction, are available abundantly, and are thus less expensive as compared to synthetic products. However, the synthetic and semisynthetic sealants and adhesives segment registers the highest growth rate, as these products are more durable and flexible in nature.

Among the indication segment, tissue engineering is anticipated to grow at the highest rate, owing to upsurge in demand for tissue regeneration products in case of traumatic & burn injuries and rise in number of cosmetic surgeries.

Region wise, the surgical sealants and adhesives market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in the surgical sealants and adhesives market in 2016, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global surgical sealants and adhesives market include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cohera Medical, Inc., CryoLife Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., CSL Limited (CSL Behring), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Sanofi, and Sealantis Ltd.

