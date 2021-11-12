New Assistant Superintendent at Appling Integrated Treatment Facility Lonnie Pritchett Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Lonnie Pritchett to Assistant Superintendent at Appling Integrated Treatment Facility (ITF) effective June 16, 2021. As Assistant Superintendent, Pritchett will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff and supervising 200 male detainees.

"Pritchett has gone above and beyond during his sixteen years with the agency,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident he will continue to provide exceptional leadership and uphold our mission at Appling ITF."

Pritchett began his career with the Department in 2005 as a Correctional Officer at Bacon Probation Detention Center (PDC), and in 2009, he was promoted to Sergeant. In 2020 he was promoted to Lieutenant at Appling ITF, where he currently serves.

Pritchett’s departmental training consists of Command College through Columbus State University, Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Sergeants Academy, Supervision I, II, and III, and Lieutenant’s Academy.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov