New Superintendent at Colwell Probation Detention Center Daryl Cody Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Daryl Cody to Superintendent at Colwell Probation Detention Center (PDC), effective October 1, 2021. As Superintendent, Cody will be responsible for overseeing 68 staff members and 271 minimum-security male detainees.

“Cody has been a dedicated and dependable employee since beginning his career with GDC thirty years ago,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We are confident that both detainees and staff will benefit from his leadership and commitment to the mission at Colwell.”

Cody began his career with the Georgia Department of Corrections in 1991 as a Correctional Officer at Lee Arrendale State Prison (SP). In 1997, he transferred to Colwell PDC where he rose through the ranks of Sergeant, Chief of Security, and Assistant Superintendent, where he currently serves.

Cody has completed the following department training: POST General Instructor, Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Advanced Management Training, Assistant Superintendent Training, Supervision Training and Professional Management Program through Columbus State University.

