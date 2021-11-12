Governor McKee Leads Veterans Day Ceremony

BRISTOL, RI – In a heartfelt ceremony on Thursday, Governor Dan McKee led the state's official Veterans Day proceedings to honor those who have served in the nation's military.

Held at the Rhode Island Veterans Home, over 100 attendees heard remarks of appreciation from the Governor and other elected officials and sang songs to pay tribute to our nation's heroes. Kasim Yarn, the state's Director of Veterans Services, members of Rhode Island's Congressional delegation, and other state and local officials joined for the event.

"Thank you to those who served for your bravery, sacrifice and dedication, and I want to thank your families as well – because having a loved one serving in the military is service in and of itself," said Governor McKee. "Thank you for what you do for us every day – you show us what selfless service really is – and how we can look beyond ourselves to help others."

The day's observances returned to the Rhode Island Veterans Home after being on hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having the ceremony return to the Rhode Island Veterans Home, in an outside setting, allowed the men and women living at the Home participate in the event and be recognized for their valiant service.

"It's fitting that we honor America's heroes at the Rhode Island Veterans Home, where those who displayed such courage and sacrifice are sources of inspiration to our younger generations," said Kasim Yarn, the state's Director of Veterans Services. "In Rhode Island, we take a backseat to no one when it comes to honoring and supporting our Veterans. For us, every day is Veterans Day."

More than 60,000 Veterans, active duty, guard and reservists call Rhode Island home. Visit www.vets.ri.gov or RIServes.org for information on programs and services for Veterans and military families who make Rhode Island home. ? ###