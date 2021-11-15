HIP Video Promo presents: Nubia Rose reminds us what really matters in "I Want Nothing For Christmas" music video

Nubia Rose sings from the heart to all that she is grateful for in her life, from enjoying the simple moments with her son to remembering her family in Brazil.

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nubia Rose was always destined to have her voice heard. She was surrounded by music from a young age, but her career took her in a variety of different creative directions. The Brazilian-born star has worked as a model, movie producer, actress, financial specialist, and in real estate. She’s also a publisher/owner of Nubia Rose International USA/Brazil Lifestyle Magazine. But in 2014, she knew it was time to pick the mic back up and released her first single, “Funtastic Love.” From then on, Nubia Rose has dedicated herself to writing and producing music that speaks to the beauty of life and love. The multi-talented Nubia Rose is also fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, expanding her global reach. Dive into her diverse discography and melt into bliss with each and every track.

The holiday season is the time to indulge in our materialistic pleasures, but in “I Want Nothing For Christmas,” Nubia Rose reminds us to take a step back and appreciate what we already have. The song is full of joy and cheer, with classic festive instrumentals and catchy vocals that warm you up from the inside. Nubia Rose sings from the heart to all that she is grateful for in her life, from enjoying the simple moments with her son to remembering her extended family living in Brazil. The music video features Nubia Rose dolled up in a Mrs. Clause costume decorating a Christmas tree with her son, footage of Santa Clause, and the singer performing to the camera, allowing her vibrant personality to shine through the screen. “I Want Nothing for Christmas” is about the most precious gift of all: family. I Want Nothing For Christmas (2019) was Rose’s first Christmas album, and if you like what you hear, take a listen to I Love Christmas (2020).

