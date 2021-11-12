Digital Publishing Market Revenue to Cross $37,940.7 Million by 2028: The Insight Partners

Digital Publishing Market is emerging with Increasing Adoption of eBooks & Rising Digitalization in Education Sector by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partner’s latest market study on “Digital Publishing Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Content Type and End User,” the Market is expected to grow from US$ 24,606.5 million in 2021 to US$ 37,940.7 million; and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Size Value in - US$ 24,606.5 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 37,940.7 Million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 6.4% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 129

No. Tables - 56

No. of Charts & Figures - 71

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Content Type and End User and Geography

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Digital Publishing Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00020441

Accentuating Growth of Online learning Solutions Across Enterprises to Drive Market Growth during Forecast Period

Online learning sales have boosted significantly due to the rising inclination toward digital content for learning and offering training to corporates. Online learning has grown significantly in the last decade as the internet and education have merged to provide people across the world with an opportunity to learn new skills. Udemy, Coursera, Lynda, Skillshare, and Udacity are among a few online learning systems. Different user verticals also influence the platforms. By offering online courses, top-tier universities are also democratizing education. Renowned colleges such as Stanford University and Harvard University offer online courses in computer science, engineering, mathematics, business, art, and personal development. These online courses provide students with digital versions of study materials and textbooks that they can use to prepare for online tests and other certifications. Thus, the rise in the adoption of online education across the region is also fueling the growth of the digital publishing market.

The digital publishing platform is a collection of tools that make it easier to publish lengthy texts (and graphic-focused editions, such as catalogs or albums) in a digital format that can be read on computers, tablets, and smartphones. Digital publishing applications, as one might expect, must be responsive. This is only one of many benefits offered by powerful publishing platforms.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Digital Publishing Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and closure of schools and other educational institutions in the region has positively impacted the growth of the digital publishing market owing to the adoption of virtual textbooks and teaching/studying materials. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools and universities across the region have adopted distance learning through virtual classrooms and online exams & assessment tools. This has led to the high demand for eBooks and online study material. Companies such as HurixDigital have experienced variations in their business due to the COVID-19 impact. The pandemic has accelerated digital adoption among publishers. The demand for digital publishing and eBooks increased manifold.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Digital Publishing Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00020441

Due to highly fragmented nature of global digital publishing market with presence of a large number of regional and local players worldwide, a few global players and local players focus only on a specific product category. Listing of five key players based on a common criterion such as revenue is, therefore, not feasible. Hence, we have derived “Key Five Players” in the global digital publishing market by giving weightage to following key parameters: overall revenue, segmental revenue, brand image & industry experience, current digital publishing portfolio, innovative and advanced technology integration/material enhancements, customer base, geographic reach, new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and other market-related activities.

Digital Publishing Market End User-Based Insights

Before the Internet, a creative career typically began with the search for a talent agency. However, modern tools such as digital publishing have now made it possible for anybody to create and share content. Authors and artists of many genres have the option of self-publishing their work in digital forms. Portfolios and media kits, for example, can help to showcase their projects and talents, while samples and collections allow others to try out work. Even a whole book can be converted into a digital multimedia product that can be shared or sold without the need for an agency.

Order a Copy of Digital Publishing Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00020441

Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy

Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Digital Publishing, Content Streaming); Organizations (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) and Geography

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007864?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10051

Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Services (Market Research and Data Analysis, Legal Services, Financial Process Outsourcing, Publishing Outsourcing, Engineering and Design, Others); Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Energy and Power, Others) and Geography

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00021394?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10051

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/digital-publishing-market/

More Research: https://www.openpr.com/news/2371443/digital-publishing-market-technology-prospectus-with