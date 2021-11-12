Online Furniture Market for Household, Office to Rise at CAGR of 20.2% Through 2026 - Report by Straits Research

Furniture is one of the fastest-growing segments in retail e-commerce as the consumers have become more inclined towards buying multi-purpose, foldable, and technology-driven furniture through e-commerce sites on account of comfort, heavy discounts, and trendy designs.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Online Furniture market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% in the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

The online furniture market is driven by the rising penetration of smartphones and increased online shopping. The prevailing habit of convenience buying is expected to drive the online furniture market. Additionally, technological advancements in the furniture industry are encouraging consumers to purchase.

Furniture manufacturers are collaborating with e-commerce leaders to reach the market online. Thus, a variety of products are available on the online platform, attracting more customers towards them.

The global online furniture market was valued at USD 81,702 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period 2019–2026





COVID-19: Work-from-Home Necessitates Home Office Furniture

Pandemic has led to a drastic change in consumers’ buying behavior. The need for comfortable and productive spaces amid the lockdown opened new opportunities for the furniture industry. As people were at home, their spending on home furniture and other consumer goods surged. To create a perfect office setup, people bought office furniture. Thus, the websites selling home decor and furniture products saw an increase in the number of visitors. Few companies marked a rise in sales due to office furniture set up and home decor.

On the other hand, increased unemployment due to the COVID-19 has refrained people from excess buying. The first few months of the pandemic affected the furniture industry due to the lack of transport and unavailability of workers. The traditional commercial office furniture manufacturing sector is still at a steady growth.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/online-furniture-market/request-sample





Online Furniture Market by Raw Material

Fascination towards Wooden Furniture

The demand for wooden furniture is growing substantially due to its better shelf life and resilience. In addition, the availability of woods and their various applications in wooden furniture drive the wooden furniture sales. Furniture manufacturers consider several aspects related to customer demand, such as functionality, aesthetics, feel, value, comfort, etc. while designing furniture.

Wooden furniture is eco-friendly and tops the priority of manufacturers and consumers. Besides, wooden furniture can withstand temperature changes than iron or metal furniture. Moreover, wooden pieces are easy to care for, and if they are well constructed and maintained, they look better with age and last longer. Keeping all these advantages in mind, consumers tend to buy wooden furniture more.





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/online-furniture-market/global/





Online Furniture Market by Application

Office Furniture Acquires Maximum Shares

Based on application, the online furniture market is segmented into household, office, and contract. Office furniture is used in commercial and corporate offices, such as workstations, cafeterias, etc. Office furniture observed sustainable growth due to work-from-home amid the pandemic. Established brands in office furniture have identified consumers’ preferences for customized office furniture. Thus, it is expected to drive the market.





Online Furniture Market by Regions

Preeminence of North America over Others

APAC is the fastest growing online furniture market due to its swelling population, increased income, and rapid industrialization. In addition, urbanization and consumer expenditure have led to buying stylish, budget-friendly furniture. Further, ascending construction activities are also expected to foster the demand for online furniture shopping.

However, North America dominates the online furniture market . The growth in this region is attributed to the growing popularity of digital-first retail. Online stores such as Wayfair, Walmart, Amazon, Apt2B dominates the online furniture market. According to the Center for Industrial Studies (CSIL), North America represents the largest market for e-commerce furniture sales, followed by China and Europe.





For More Information, TOC, Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/online-furniture-market/





Detailed Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions and Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation and Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Online Furniture Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenges

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.5.1 Pre-Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.5.2 Post-Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.5.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

5 Global Online Furniture Market by Raw Material

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

5.2 Wood

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

5.3 Metal

5.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

5.4 Plastics

5. 4.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6 Global Online Furniture Market by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.2 Household

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.3 Office

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.4 Contract

6.4.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 The U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.3 Europe

7. 3.1 Economic Overview

7. 3.2 Market Scenario

7. 3.3 Germany

7. 3.4 The U.K.

7. 3.5 France

7. 3.6 Italy

7. 3.7 Spain

7. 3.8 The Rest of Europe

7.4 Latin America

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Mexico

7.4.4 Brazil

7.4.5 The Rest of Latin America

7.5 Asia-Pacific

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 The Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.6 The Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 Saudi Arabia

7.6.4 UAE

7.6.5 Egypt

7.6.6 South Africa

7.6.7 The Rest of MEA

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers and Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

8.3 Competition Dashboard

8.4 Key Developments

9 Company Profile

9.1 Ashley Furniture Industries

9.1.1 Business Overview

9.1.2 Financial Performance

9.1.3 Recent Developments

9.1.4 Product Portfolio

9.2 Ekornes, Inc.

9.2.1 Business Overview

9.2.2 Financial Performance

9.2.3 Recent Developments

9.2.4 Product Portfolio

9.3 Herman Miller, Inc.

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Recent Developments

9.3.4 Product Portfolio

9.4 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

9.4.1 Business Overview

9.4.2 Financial Performance

9.4.3 Recent Developments

9.4.4 Product Portfolio

9.5 Steelcase, Inc.

9.5.1 Business Overview

9.5.2 Financial Performance

9.5.3 Recent Developments

9.5.4 Product Portfolio

9.6 Kartell

9.6.1 Business Overview

9.6.2 Financial Performance

9.6.3 Recent Developments

9.6.4 Product Portfolio

9.7 Wayfair

9.7.1 Business Overview

9.7.2 Financial Performance

9.7.3 Recent Developments

9.7.4 Product Portfolio

9.8 Pepperfry

9.8.1 Business Overview

9.8.2 Financial Performance

9.8.3 Recent Developments

9.8.4 Product Portfolio

9.9 Urban Ladder

9.9.1 Business Overview

9.9.2 Financial Performance

9.9.3 Recent Developments

9.9.4 Product Portfolio

9.10 Nestaway

9.10.1 Business Overview

9.10.2 Financial Performance

9.10.3 Recent Developments

9.10.4 Product Portfolio

9.11 Williams Sonoma

9.11.1 Business Overview

9.11.2 Financial Performance

9.11.3 Recent Developments

9.11.4 Product Portfolio

9.12 Raymour and Flanigan

9.12.1 Business Overview

9.12.2 Financial Performance

9.12.3 Recent Developments

9.12.4 Product Portfolio

9.13 Others

10 Conclusion and Recommendation

11 Acronyms and Abbreviations





News Media

Top 10 Best Furniture companies in the world

The Growing Demand for Furniture and Interior Design Is Expected to Propel the Abrasives Market

Growing Demand for Wooden Furniture to Drive Growth in the Sawmill Machinery Market

Sliding Table Saw Market to Register Twofold Growth Over the Forecast Period, Backed by Novel Applications in Woodworking





Have a Look at Related Research Report

Furniture Market : Information by Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal), End-User (Residential, Commercial), and Region — Forecast Till 2026

Transparent Wood Market : Information by Application (Construction, Furniture, Solar Cell, Other), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Sawmill Machinery Market : Information by Product Type (Fixed Sawmill, Portable Sawmill), Type of Headrig (Frames Saw, Circular Saw), Mounting (Vertical), and End User— Forecast Till 2026





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

So let us put our minds together. We will make your vision a reality and help you grow.

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.) +91 8087085354 (APAC) +44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.) Email: sales@straitsresearch.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/straitsresearch/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/straitsresearch/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/straitsresearch/