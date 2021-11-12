Bugzee Lix merges his Meta Music for the Metaverse in an exciting new album while promoting NFT art and crypto trading.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metaverse has been announced, and the race is on to see who’s Metaverse is the most livable.
Well, Bugzee Lix will provide the music so it’s all good. I mean honestly, everyone knows him, right? Bugzee Lix, you know the New Orleans guy who was raised in Seattle? Oh, come on, get with it already! By the end of this article, you will both know a little more about the Metaverse and Bugzee Lix, the animated film guy. Well, Bugzee Lix is a producer and a rap artist that created a new album called Metaverse Rapstars: Meta Music (available on YouTube, Amazon Music, Xbox, Apple Music and Spotify) and he is as excited as ever about using a piece of NFT art (from the Rich Dad Poor Kid collection on Opensea.io) as the album cover. The album cover is actually a collage of some of the pieces in the collection. The reason he titled the album as such, is because each song on this album was written while Bugzee was in a different “world”, and state of mind. It is not an album that was just comprised in a single season like most are. That’s sort of what the Metaverse is. Different digital worlds and landscapes like Fortnite and Decentraland, with different layouts and seasons, and purposes. And the ability to connect people around the world. When Bugzee Lix compiled songs for this Metaverse Rapstars: Meta Music album he was looking for songs different from one another in his collection. He has written over 1500 songs, so there was a lot to choose from for this album. To commemorate this album release, Bugzee and his team will release an NFT collection of 33 different music NFTs with each song off the album on December 9th. These music NFTs will feature the album cover of the Metaverse Rapstars, and will be available on Opensea.io one piece at a time. Collect all 33 music NFTs. For now, we’ll continue the article after providing these links to the new album:
Amazon Music:
https://open.spotify.com/track/3jLEhwehT1dxBbZopjCq5F?si=5d95ec4ce58a489b
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/46WFJsjreMRKGNXQU7oPV7?si=IwCvT6lwT-aG_By2M3WvMA
Apple Music:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/metaverse-rapstars-meta-music/1594108897
The selection process was as such. He chose these songs to go along with different moments users of the metaverse will experience within the Metaverse. So a song on the album like “College Metaverse” will have a different feel for a different moment than the Wynnal produced single “No More Toxic” feat. Pema would have, because Bugzee recorded “College Metaverse” a while ago and the latter around 2020. Also because a college frat house, or cafeteria space in the Metaverse may play the “college metaverse” or “College Girl in the Metaverse” songs on repeat nonstop but it wouldn’t be as fitting for Song like “Flight Suit In The Metaverse” and “Secret Lady In the Metaverse”. Each song off the new album have very different climax points but can mostly be used for ads, sporting events, metaverse bars, metaverse clubs, and metaverse retail spaces”. I think Bugzee owns a few points in retail space on BLOKTOPIA, which may one day have its own cafés and restaurants. We’ll see. As he explains, “The MetaMusic I create should be shared in the Metaverse, but be rewarded with $1 and above per stream (or whatever title is given for performed music within the Metaverse, and Multiverse) royalties”. He teamed up with his alter ego, Will Smiff Dogg for the Metaverse Rapstars album, as he had a lot of songs in his collection where his Will Smiff Dogg brand was the main focus in Germany and Bremerton, Washington and Bellingham, Washington. Will Smiff Dogg is a brand name of Lix derived from resemblance and association.
Bugzee Lix wants to license his music to Metaverse companies first, so MetaMusic is the perfect title for an album making this declaration. The vision is for his MetaMusic and his token GHT token which can be purchased both on Pancakeswap, Binance Smart Chain, groovyswap.com and Uniswap) will hopefully be used in a popular metaverse, and even a smaller metaverse he may launch himself for the same purpose. To give users a unique digital experience, while providing NFT art, audio, and movies in animation. The current GHT token would be able to be spent for merch, NFT art, and more. This GHT token launched back in 2020 is Wyoming state law compliant and was a member of the Faster Payment Council. See more at groovyswap.com. Purchase through the links below:
GHT token Smart Contract (Binance Smart Chain): 0xac535a9f72580d1bb2eb5db7ec27f07bc11573d5
GHT token Ethereum Chain: 0x50625b636dab619bf6af75f693dc486e56c2a694
All because Bugzee, loving the concept of metaverse and blockchain has invested in pretty impressive collection of NFT digital art he plans to sell and display inside the MetaVerse. (If you collect something from the Rich Dad Poor Kid collection now, you could display it too and potentially increase its value). The Metaverse seems to have vast options for Metaverse Rapstars like Bugzee Lix to display both recorded music, art they’ve collected and art they’ve commissioned alike. Bugzee also wants to license his commissioned artwork to be displayed, and his music to be played, streamed, or whatever term is used for metaverse music interaction with the metaverse users and inhabitants. He feels that music streamed (or whatever it’s called inside the Metaverse) in the Metaverse should have a much higher royalty rate than traditional music streaming platforms. Say $1 per MetaMusic stream? Seems only fair right? Well, regardless of the terms, songs like hit single “WAP Pr0blems” and Contagious ft. J-Lyriq, and “Fall Away” will keep the dancefloors rocking inside of any Metaverse nightclub or coffeeshop. With DJs in the real world already spinning these singles worldwide, they will translate well into MetaMusic. The metaverse according to Zuck will enable businesses and its personnel to interact digitally and will enable humans to be in different places but be in the same digital ecosystem as they would in real life. Imagine entering a corporate boardroom and hearing songs from Bugzee Lix Metaverse Rapstars: Meta Music album. It could happen, and it will. Stream the new Metaverse Rapstars: Meta Music Album and watch the SPACE NEEDLE Animated Life of Bugzee Lix animated film on YouTube. Both will be available in your preferred metaverse soon.
Amazon Music:
https://open.spotify.com/track/3jLEhwehT1dxBbZopjCq5F?si=5d95ec4ce58a489b
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/46WFJsjreMRKGNXQU7oPV7?si=IwCvT6lwT-aG_By2M3WvMA
Apple Music:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/metaverse-rapstars-meta-music/1594108897
Eddie Laners III
Well, Bugzee Lix will provide the music so it’s all good. I mean honestly, everyone knows him, right? Bugzee Lix, you know the New Orleans guy who was raised in Seattle? Oh, come on, get with it already! By the end of this article, you will both know a little more about the Metaverse and Bugzee Lix, the animated film guy. Well, Bugzee Lix is a producer and a rap artist that created a new album called Metaverse Rapstars: Meta Music (available on YouTube, Amazon Music, Xbox, Apple Music and Spotify) and he is as excited as ever about using a piece of NFT art (from the Rich Dad Poor Kid collection on Opensea.io) as the album cover. The album cover is actually a collage of some of the pieces in the collection. The reason he titled the album as such, is because each song on this album was written while Bugzee was in a different “world”, and state of mind. It is not an album that was just comprised in a single season like most are. That’s sort of what the Metaverse is. Different digital worlds and landscapes like Fortnite and Decentraland, with different layouts and seasons, and purposes. And the ability to connect people around the world. When Bugzee Lix compiled songs for this Metaverse Rapstars: Meta Music album he was looking for songs different from one another in his collection. He has written over 1500 songs, so there was a lot to choose from for this album. To commemorate this album release, Bugzee and his team will release an NFT collection of 33 different music NFTs with each song off the album on December 9th. These music NFTs will feature the album cover of the Metaverse Rapstars, and will be available on Opensea.io one piece at a time. Collect all 33 music NFTs. For now, we’ll continue the article after providing these links to the new album:
Amazon Music:
https://open.spotify.com/track/3jLEhwehT1dxBbZopjCq5F?si=5d95ec4ce58a489b
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/46WFJsjreMRKGNXQU7oPV7?si=IwCvT6lwT-aG_By2M3WvMA
Apple Music:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/metaverse-rapstars-meta-music/1594108897
The selection process was as such. He chose these songs to go along with different moments users of the metaverse will experience within the Metaverse. So a song on the album like “College Metaverse” will have a different feel for a different moment than the Wynnal produced single “No More Toxic” feat. Pema would have, because Bugzee recorded “College Metaverse” a while ago and the latter around 2020. Also because a college frat house, or cafeteria space in the Metaverse may play the “college metaverse” or “College Girl in the Metaverse” songs on repeat nonstop but it wouldn’t be as fitting for Song like “Flight Suit In The Metaverse” and “Secret Lady In the Metaverse”. Each song off the new album have very different climax points but can mostly be used for ads, sporting events, metaverse bars, metaverse clubs, and metaverse retail spaces”. I think Bugzee owns a few points in retail space on BLOKTOPIA, which may one day have its own cafés and restaurants. We’ll see. As he explains, “The MetaMusic I create should be shared in the Metaverse, but be rewarded with $1 and above per stream (or whatever title is given for performed music within the Metaverse, and Multiverse) royalties”. He teamed up with his alter ego, Will Smiff Dogg for the Metaverse Rapstars album, as he had a lot of songs in his collection where his Will Smiff Dogg brand was the main focus in Germany and Bremerton, Washington and Bellingham, Washington. Will Smiff Dogg is a brand name of Lix derived from resemblance and association.
Bugzee Lix wants to license his music to Metaverse companies first, so MetaMusic is the perfect title for an album making this declaration. The vision is for his MetaMusic and his token GHT token which can be purchased both on Pancakeswap, Binance Smart Chain, groovyswap.com and Uniswap) will hopefully be used in a popular metaverse, and even a smaller metaverse he may launch himself for the same purpose. To give users a unique digital experience, while providing NFT art, audio, and movies in animation. The current GHT token would be able to be spent for merch, NFT art, and more. This GHT token launched back in 2020 is Wyoming state law compliant and was a member of the Faster Payment Council. See more at groovyswap.com. Purchase through the links below:
GHT token Smart Contract (Binance Smart Chain): 0xac535a9f72580d1bb2eb5db7ec27f07bc11573d5
GHT token Ethereum Chain: 0x50625b636dab619bf6af75f693dc486e56c2a694
All because Bugzee, loving the concept of metaverse and blockchain has invested in pretty impressive collection of NFT digital art he plans to sell and display inside the MetaVerse. (If you collect something from the Rich Dad Poor Kid collection now, you could display it too and potentially increase its value). The Metaverse seems to have vast options for Metaverse Rapstars like Bugzee Lix to display both recorded music, art they’ve collected and art they’ve commissioned alike. Bugzee also wants to license his commissioned artwork to be displayed, and his music to be played, streamed, or whatever term is used for metaverse music interaction with the metaverse users and inhabitants. He feels that music streamed (or whatever it’s called inside the Metaverse) in the Metaverse should have a much higher royalty rate than traditional music streaming platforms. Say $1 per MetaMusic stream? Seems only fair right? Well, regardless of the terms, songs like hit single “WAP Pr0blems” and Contagious ft. J-Lyriq, and “Fall Away” will keep the dancefloors rocking inside of any Metaverse nightclub or coffeeshop. With DJs in the real world already spinning these singles worldwide, they will translate well into MetaMusic. The metaverse according to Zuck will enable businesses and its personnel to interact digitally and will enable humans to be in different places but be in the same digital ecosystem as they would in real life. Imagine entering a corporate boardroom and hearing songs from Bugzee Lix Metaverse Rapstars: Meta Music album. It could happen, and it will. Stream the new Metaverse Rapstars: Meta Music Album and watch the SPACE NEEDLE Animated Life of Bugzee Lix animated film on YouTube. Both will be available in your preferred metaverse soon.
Amazon Music:
https://open.spotify.com/track/3jLEhwehT1dxBbZopjCq5F?si=5d95ec4ce58a489b
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/46WFJsjreMRKGNXQU7oPV7?si=IwCvT6lwT-aG_By2M3WvMA
Apple Music:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/metaverse-rapstars-meta-music/1594108897
Eddie Laners III
Eddie Laners III Bugzee Lix/Groovy Hooman Token
+1 201.966.1750
email us here