Bill Kuehn’s Book, “Living a Wonderful Destiny – Starting at Age Eighty” Offers Leadership Training Techniques
The book focuses on effective leadership skills, team productivity, and boosting employee morale.LITTLETON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former corporate trainer, Bill Kuehn, is offering exceptional teambuilding and leadership techniques in his new book, “Living a Wonderful Destiny – Starting at Age Eighty.”
Bill Kuehn uses his own experiences to help leaders of tomorrow build better management skills and cope with workplace setbacks. Educating them on stronger techniques for business performance, team productivity, and the crucial need for an effective company-employee relationship, Kuehn utilizes newer ways of training professional teams to deliver effective results.
He gives incredible insight and tips for individuals from every industry in his book.
“I understand how difficult it is for entrepreneurs who are just starting out because they don’t have proper guidelines on what to do,” Kuehn said, commenting on the difficulties aspiring entrepreneurs face in today’s competitive corporate sector. “From frustrating clients to dealing with difficult employees, there are number of ways an individual can lose motivation. Plenty of people give up on their dreams because they feel like they can’t start anew at an old age. In my book, Living a Wonderful Destiny – Starting at Age Eighty, I provide insight and tips on how individuals can start afresh, without age holding them back.”
His book highlights coping strategies, how to break the status quo, and think outside the box when faced with challenges in the corporate world. Furthermore, Bill implements his own struggles and talks about how he managed to climb the ladder of success, starting from rock-bottom.
Bill’s presentations are designed to guide entrepreneurs—regardless of their age, gender, and race—achieve their dreams and find their drive. He explains the need to break away from the norm and do something extraordinary by pushing boundaries that limit one’s capabilities.
“Every individual struggling to achieve their dreams needs motivation and the inspiration to conquer the world. They need to be told that they are exceptional beings and have the ability to take on challenges. My strategies focus on individual strengths and talents.
Every individual has their own unique strengths and abilities. All they need to do is learn how to hone them accordingly,” Kuehn says, discussing individual capabilities and talents.
Kuehn’s strategies revolve around the main goal of accomplishing success the old-fashioned way, but with a twist; through hard work, determination and true grit, all while combined with modern leadership strategies to help them stay motivated.
He encourages entrepreneurs to focus on business productivity through encouraging employee morale.
Currently, Bill Kuehn’s company, Tough Teams, offers corporate training sessions and webinars for businesses across the U.S. They also offer stress management, as well as problem-solving tips and techniques.
About Bill Kuehn:
Bill Kuehn is a former corporate trainer, and a published author. Kuehn’s goal is to empower leaders, helping people achieve their life goals through self-belief. He is also the founder of Tough Teams, a corporate training company.
Bill Kuehn
Author
+1 303-979-5050
bill@toughteams.com