Electric Vehicle Connector Market to witness 22.61% CAGR through 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Vehicle Connector Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Electric Vehicle Connector Market Research Report, Connector Type, Charging Type, Power Supply Range, Current Supply, Charging Station, Charging Speed, Component, Vehicle Type, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030”the market is estimated to witness 22.61% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2030).

List of the companies profiled in the electric vehicle connector market are –

Yazaki (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

Fujikura (Japan)

Tesla (US)

Bosch (Germany)

ABB (China)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Amphenol (US)

Huber+Suhner (Switzerland)

Sumitomo (Japan)

Among others.



Market Research Future’s Review on Electric Vehicle Connector Market

Numerous Factors Contributing to Market Growth

An electric vehicle connector is a component of an electric vehicle coupler that is used for power transfer and information exchange. The electro connector comes in a variety of shapes and standards, including the SAE J1772 North American standard for electric connectors, the IEC62196 Type II in Europe, and the GB/T 20234 in China. Furthermore, prominent competitors like Tesla and Delphi provide a comprehensive range of all global charging standards. Furthermore, the shape of an electric vehicle connector varies depending on the power supply range, and the choice of connector is determined by the charger type and vehicle inlet port. An electric vehicle connector is a simple option for charging hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles that is perfect for stationary charging.

The major critical contributing factors for the growth of this market are improving charging infrastructure in countries such as China, Germany, Norway, the United States, and Japan, increasing production and sales of electric vehicles globally, rapidly expanding charging points around the world, increasing long-distance driving by electric vehicles, growing demand for environmentally friendly vehicles, and growing demand for fast charging vehicles.



Market Segmentation

The global electric vehicle connector market has been segmented on the basis of connector type, power supply range, charging type, current supply, charging station, charging speed, component, vehicle type, and application.

On the basis of connector type, the global electric vehicle connector market has been segmented into type1, type2, type3, and others.

Based on power supply range, the global electric vehicle connector market has been segmented into level1 (1.4 kW–1.9 kW), level2 (AC 240 V Up to 19.2 kW), level 3 (DC 200 V–600 V Up to 240 kW), and level 4 (>DC 600 V, Above 240 kW).

Based on current supply, the global electric vehicle connector market has been segmented into AC charging and DC charging.

On the basis of charging stations, the global electric vehicle connector market has been segmented into wall-mounted and floor mounted.

On the basis of charging speed, the global electric vehicle connector market has been segmented into slow, fast, and rapid chargers.

On the basis of components, the worldwide electric vehicle connector market has been segmented into leads, adaptors, pins, wall box, and others.

Based on vehicle type, the worldwide electric vehicle connector market has been segmented into battery EV, plug-in EV, and hybrid EV.

On the basis of application, the worldwide electric vehicle connector market has been segmented into residential and commercial.



Regional Analysis

APAC to Rule the Global Market

Due to developing charging infrastructure in China and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the biggest market share during the projection period. Furthermore, growing electric vehicle production and sales are likely to drive demand for the electric vehicle connector market in this area. Furthermore, rising disposable income in nations like China, India, and others, as well as rising population, urbanization, and a growing emphasis on reducing vehicle emissions, are all driving the growth of this market in this region.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Electric Vehicle Connector Market Research Report: Information by Connector Type, Charging Type, Power Supply Range, Current Supply, Charging Station, Charging Speed, Component, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast till 2030



