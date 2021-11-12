(Video) MEK Resistance Units: “Mullahs’ Rule Will not Last in Face of the People’s Uprising in Iran”
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): While approaching the anniversary of the November 2019 nationwide protest in Iran, the network of the Iranian opposition group Mojahedin Khalgh Iran (PMOI/MEK) has focused its activities on commemorating this historic event.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): MEK resistance units honor the memory of the martyrs killed during the protests by installing their photos, spreading messages of Maryam Rajavi and Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi, and also writing slogans in public places in Iran.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Najafabad, Poster of the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi Tehran— “The overthrow of the regime is certain. Iran will be free” Isfahan— “We must rise to take back our legitimate rights from the mullahs”.
(NCRI) & (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran, “Mullahs’ rule will not last in face of the people’s uprising in Iran”. “We will not forget neither forgive the slaughter of 1,500 protesters in the November 2019. We’ll make another uprising.” Tabriz: “Dear Massoud Rajavi, uprisings.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Rasht, “Honor the memory of martyred compatriots” .“We can, and we must free our occupied nation through rebellion and uprising” .“Marking the memory of 1,500 martyrs of the Nov. 2019 uprising” .“Honor the memory of martyred compatriots”.
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Tehran— “Mullahs’ rule will not last in face of the people’s uprising in Iran” Tehran— “We will not forget neither forgive the slaughter of 1,500 protesters in the November 2019. We’ll make another uprising.”
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Najafabad— Poster of the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi Tehran— “The overthrow of the regime is certain. Iran will be free” Isfahan— “We must rise to take back our legitimate rights from the mullahs”.
MEK resistance units honor the memory of the martyrs killed during the protests by installing their photos, spreading messages of Iranian Resistance leaders.
While approaching the anniversary of the November 2019 nationwide protest in Iran, the network of the Iranian opposition group Mojahedin Khalgh Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) has focused its activities on commemorating this historic event.
MEK released the names of 29 more
On the eve of the nationwide uprising’s second anniversary in November 2019, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) released the names of 29 more martyrs. In Tehran, Karaj, Mallard, Shahriar, Qods, Nasimshahr, Isfahan, Kermanshah, Shiraz, Mahshahr, Andimeshk, Eslamshahr, and Meshkinshahr, these fallen heroes were martyred.
The MEK had previously publicized the names of 828 martyrs. On November 17, Khamenei made the criminal order public, calling on the Revolutionary Guards and repressive forces to “carry out their responsibilities firmly.” Khamenei had ordered the shooting of protesters at the start of the movement. “Who is behind the setting of things on fire, destruction, clashes, and fomenting insecurity?” he had asked.
They must comprehend, and most people do. They must keep their distance from these behaviors. This is my command, and all officials in the government must carry it out in accordance with their responsibilities.”
MEK resistance units honor the memory of the martyrs killed during the protests by installing their photos, spreading messages of President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi and Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi, and also writing slogans in public places in Iran.
Najafabad— Poster of the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi
Tehran— “The overthrow of the regime is certain. Iran will be free”
Isfahan— “We must rise to take back our legitimate rights from the mullahs”
Tehran— “Mullahs’ rule will not last in face of the people’s uprising in Iran”
Tehran— “We will not forget nor forgive the slaughter of 1,500 protesters in November 2019. We’ll make another uprising.”
Tabriz— “Dear Massoud Rajavi, uprisings in Iran will not stop”
Rasht— “Honor the memory of martyred compatriots”
Rasht— “We can, and we must free our occupied nation through rebellion and uprising”
Rasht— “Marking the memory of 1,500 martyrs of the Nov. 2019 uprising”
Rasht— “Honor the memory of martyred compatriots”
Rasht— “The mullahs killed 1,500 protesters in the Nov. 2019 uprising. Down with Khamenei, viva Rajavi”
Lahijan— “We will avenge the martyrs of the November 2019 uprising. Down with Khamenei, viva Rajavi”
Robat Karim— “Compatriots, the Nov. 2019 uprising continues. Our path is the same. Soon, the country will get rid of criminals like Ali Khamenei”
Bushehr— “The Nov. 2019 uprising continues. We will neither forget nor forgive”
Bushehr— “Down with the dictator”
Bushehr— “The Nov. 2019 uprising continues. We will neither forget nor forgive”
Borujerd — “Maryam Rajavi: Rebellious youths, rise.”
Karaj— “Down with you Khamenei and Raisi. Down with the dictator”
Karaj— “Down with you the dictator. The day of justice will come. On that day, justice will prevail, and the dictatorship will end. On that day, we the youths will celebrate your fall. Down with the mullahs. Down with the dictator. Victory and uprising are close.”
Amol— “Down with Khamenei”
Ardabil— “Down with Ali Khamenei and Ebrahim Raisi. Viva Rajavi”
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
“Mullahs’ rule will not last in face of the people’s uprising in Iran,” MEK Resistance Units in Iran