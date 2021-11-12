Membranes Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Membranes Market Size–USD 5.59 Billion in 2019, Market Growth–at a CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trend – Increasing research and development activities in nanotechnology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global membranes market is likely to reach value of USD 10.81 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing need for reclaiming water from different wastewater streams for re-use. Increasing utilization of membranes for production of potable drinking water from groundwater, surface water, and seawater sources is driving the market.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global membranes market in 2019. Rapid increase in industrialization and growth in agricultural and domestic activities are producing large amounts of wastewater, driving the demand for membranes in the region.

The report offers an industry-wide analysis of the market along with a thorough assessment of supply and demand landscape, production and consumptions ratio, sales, production capacity, gross revenue, import/export, cost analysis, profit margin, sales network, and distribution channels, along with a thorough industrial chain analysis. The report also offers an extensive analysis of the crucial market aspects such as drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, threats, and macro and micro-economic factors. The study offers readers all the crucial statistical data to help them gain maximum returns on their investments and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Toray Industries, DuPont, Koch Separation Solutions, Hydranautics, Pentair, Lanxess, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Water Solutions, Suez, and Pall Corporation

Membranes Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

UF

NF

RO

MF

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Ceramic

Polymeric

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial Processing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Key Regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Full Coverage of the Report:

The authors of this report have performed qualitative and quantitative assessments of the global Membranes industry and further conducted market estimation for the forecast years of 2020-2027.

The report assesses the global Membranes market in detail, focusing on the technological advancements, various industry verticals, distribution channels, diverse product types, and the broad application outlook.

A wide-ranging analysis of the global Membranes market’s geographical scenario is an integral part of the report.

In the conclusive section, the report discusses the company profiles of the key market players at length. This section takes a closer look at the financial positions, recent trends and developments, product offerings, and business expansion tactics of the market contenders.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Membranes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Membranes Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Strict regulations regarding water treatment



4.2.2.2. Scarcity of freshwater resources



4.2.2.3. Increasing awareness regarding water conservation



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High capital investment required for membranes



4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

READ MORE…!

