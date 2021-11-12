Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market Size Worth $ 5,101.94 Million By 2028 | CAGR 25.5%: The Insight Partners

Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market

Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market to Grow at a CAGR of 25.5% to reach US$ 5,101.94 million from 2021 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest market research study on “Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology and Application,” The report highlights the market trends, drivers, and deterrents. Key factors driving the market growth include the growing prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of age-associated neurological disorders. However, the complications in brain medication delivery are hindering the market growth.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in (US$ 1,041.05 million in 2021)

Market Size Value by (US$ 5,101.94 million by 2028)

Growth rate (CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2028)

Forecast Period (2021-2028)

Base Year (2021)

No. of Pages (157)

No. Tables (57)

No. of Charts & Figures (73)

Historical data available (Yes)

Segments covered (Technology, Application and Geography)

Regional scope (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA)

Country scope (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina)

Report coverage (Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends)

The brain is surrounded by protective fluid known as cerebrospinal fluid and a protective membrane called the meninges. Blood brain barrier is another protective element present between the brain's blood vessels, and the cells and other components that together make up brain tissue. The blood brain barrier protects the brain against disease-causing pathogens/toxins that may be present in the blood. It blocks the passage of foreign substances entering the brain tissue. It also blocks the passage of life-saving drugs used to treat neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation events. Thus, the technologies used to deliver drugs across blood brain barrier are different than the technologies used to deliver drugs to other body parts.

Growing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Drives Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market Growth

Neurological disorders such as epilepsy and seizures, Parkinson's disease, dementia, autism, Alzheimer's disease, brain tumors, and cerebral palsy affect the brain and nerves of the human body. The prevalence of neurological disorders is increasing in the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Alzheimer's disease is one of the top 10 causes of death in the US. In 2020, Alzheimer's disease affected 5.8 million people in the country. Similarly, as per the estimates of the Parkinson's Foundation Prevalence Project, the US recorded 930,000 cases of Parkinson's Disease in 2020. Additionally, according to the Alzheimer's Association estimates, more than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer's disease, and the number is projected to reach ~13 million by 2050.

Epilepsy is a noncommunicable chronic brain disease that affects people of all ages. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ~50 million people worldwide are suffering from epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases in the world. ~80% of people with epilepsy live in low- and middle-income countries. The same source estimates that up to 70% of people with epilepsy could live seizure free if they undergo proper diagnosis and treatment. Dementia is currently the seventh-leading cause of death among all diseases, and one of the leading causes of disability and addiction among elderly people worldwide. According to the WHO, more than 55 million people live with dementia worldwide, and there are ~10 million new cases every year. The condition is caused by a variety of diseases and injuries that primarily or secondarily affect the brain. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and may contribute to 60–70% of cases.

COVID-19 infection might cause neurological problems. This viewpoint developed during the first wave of the pandemic. The blood-brain barrier is a semipermeable membrane of endothelial cells that keeps the brain separated from the components and mechanisms of the rest of the body. Monocytes, a type of white blood cell, are activated as part of the body's defense mechanism when SARS-CoV-2 enters the bloodstream. To allow monocytes to cross the BBB, a complicated mechanism is activated.

Blood brain barrier technologies market is segmented into bispecific antibody RMT approach, trojan horse approach, increasing permeability, passive diffusion, and other noninvasive BBB technologies. In 2020, the increasing permeability segment held the largest share of the market. However, the reagents segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.

Based on application, the blood brain barrier technologies market is segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Hunter’s syndrome, brain cancer, and others. The Parkinson’s disease segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2021.

Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Pfizer, Inc.; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Bioasis Technologies Inc.; Abliva AB; and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

In December 2021, Eli Lilly acquired Prevail Therapeutics, a biotechnology company. Following the deal, Lilly plans to create a gene therapy program for people with neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s.

In October 2020, Bristol Myers Squibb announced the approval of ZEPOSIA (ozanimod) by Health Canada for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) to decrease the frequency of clinical exacerbations.

