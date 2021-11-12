Network Encryption Market Size Expected to Reach USD 7.02 Billion at CAGR of 9.4%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Network Encryption Market Size – USD 3.43 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 9.4%, deployment of more enhanced and secured authentication in all organizations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as increased incidences of data breaches across various regions

The Network encryption market is expected to reach USD 7.02 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. As cybercriminals become more advanced, it becomes more accessible to bypass security standards and acquire sensitive private data. While companies and customers are equally accountable for shielding themselves and accompanying most suitable practices, developers are always implementing new technologies to face the ever-evolving cyber security threats, as they’re the ones developing the methods and algorithms that keep data encrypted and secured.

This can be mainly associated with increasing technological advancement, and emergence of IoT, which are expected to further accelerate the market growth globally. Tremendous opportunity for growth awaits the market as it is an emerging technology. Continuous monitoring and identification of the threats are promoted through the application of analytical tools.

Network encryption acts as the security boundary between the communications of multiple networks. It is executed over internet protocol security (IPSec) through different algorithms, a set of open IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force) standards that are used in combination, to build a structure for private communication over IP networks. IPSec operates through network structure, which means that there is no need to alter the end users, and applications in any way. Encrypted packets seem to be identical to unencrypted packets and can be easily routed through an IP network.

North America region is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, due to the growing digitalization rate, adoption of security solutions at a large scale and high government policies.

The Key players in the Netwrok Encryption Market include Cisco, Thales eSecurity, Gemalto, Juniper Networks, Nokia, Atos, Ciena, ADVA, Colt Technology Services, Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity, Huawei, TCC, F5 Networks, Stormshield, ECI Telecom, Aruba, Senetas, Raytheon, Viasat, ARRIS, Quantum, atmedia, PacketLight Networks, Securosys, Certes Networks.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Network encryption market is estimated to reach USD 7.02 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

• It is observed that there has been a constant rise in the organization's encryption policy in the past few years that is applied consistently across the whole company.

• This can be mainly associated with the rising need to shield organization’s network security, and increasing technological advancement, which is expected to further accelerate the market growth globally.

• The services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 25.3% during the forecast period.

• The Greater Than 10g & less than 40g data rate accounts for the largest share of 38.8% of the market in 2020.

• The Telecom & IT end user segment accounts for the largest share of 39.3% in 2020.

• Among organization size, large enterprises accounts for the larger share of 54.4% in 2020.

• The optical transmission medium accounts for the largest share of 39.8% of the market in 2020.

• APAC is forecasted to grow at a rate of 9.4% during the forecast period.

• Various players are working on improving the functionality of several security solutions to mitigate the advanced security threats and data breaches

• Atos developed an IP network encryption solution named Trustway IP Protect in October 2020.

• It provides the highest level of security for shielding its sensitive data against thefts.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Network Encryption market on the basis of Component, Data rate, Transmission medium, Organization size, End user and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Hardware

Platform

Services

Data Rate Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Greater Than 10g & Less Than 40g

Greater Than 40g & Less Than 100g

Less Than 10g

Others

Transmission medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Optical Transmission

Coaxial Cable

Twisted Pair Cable

Radio waves & Microwaves

Organization size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Government

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Report includes major TOC points:

• Network Encryption market Overview

• Global Economic Impact on Industry

• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Network Encryption market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Network Encryption market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

