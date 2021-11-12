India Golf Cart Market expected to Grow at CAGR of 21.0% To 2027 | Volmac Engg., Club Car, Carrieall Car, Auto Power

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

India Golf Cart Market was accounted for US$ 12.1 Mn in terms of value and 1747 Units in terms volume of in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 21.0% for the period 2020-2027

Major Key players in this Market:

Yamaha Golf-Car Company, Volmac Engg. (P) Limited, Club Car, LLC, Carrieall Car Private Limited, Speedways Electric, GDrive Golf Carts, Maini Material Movement Pvt. Ltd., Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Prevalence Ltd., and Auto Power.

India Golf Cart Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

The COVID-19 Pandemic have adversely affected economies of many countries around the globe. According to the International Monetary fund data published in 2020, the global economy is expected to shrink down by 3% percent in the year 2020 compared to year 2019. Due to the reduction in the size of global economy the spending or purchasing power of people also decreases. Golf charts are typically used for leisure activities. People are expected to spend less on the leisure activities. The COVID-19 is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmented into:

By Product Type

ELECTRIC

GASOLINE

By Seating Capacity

2–4 Seater

6–8 Seater

10+ Seater

By Application

PSUs

Railways

Hotel/Resorts

Golf Courses

Airports

Housing Projects

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report on the global India Golf Cart Market demonstrates each factor grounded on regions and other parts. This report outlines the features that are impacting the request worldwide. The countries considered in the report are the Us, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and numerous further. The request has registered outstanding growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

