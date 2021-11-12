Botanical Supplements Market To Surpass US$ 150.1 Million By 2027 | Key Players NaturaLife Asia Co., Ltd., Ricola AG

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The botanical supplements market is witnessing strong growth due to growing health wellness trend

The botanical supplements are fast replacing the animal proteins, vitamins, and minerals in pharmaceuticals. The pharmaceutical industry is today witnessing a boom in the sales of botanical supplements that are derived from plant extracts.

The expansion of the botanical supplements market is being driven by increased consumer health awareness as a result of the rising health wellness trend. An increase in the use of supplements to address anxiety and insomnia is fueling market development once again. Furthermore, due to increasing consumer preferences toward self-medication, the easy availability of these supplements over the counter is expected to boost market expansion. The prevalence of numerous chronic diseases is increasing as the senior population grows, driving increased demand for botanical supplements.

According to the World Health Organization, by 2050, the world's population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015.

Geographically, North America is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of sickness and rising demand for herbal products. Chronic diseases afflict around 133 million Americans, or more than 40% of the country's overall population, according to the National Health Council. 2 That number is expected to rise to 157 million by 2020, with 81 million of them having multiple illnesses.

Key Developments:

1. In February 2020, Innophos Holdings, Inc., an international producer of essential ingredients, announced the launch of Oxyjun® Terminalia arjuna aqueous extract, expanding its portfolio of targeted sports performance and active nutrition ingredients.

2. in June 2020, Netsurf Network has launched three new herbal healthcare supplements under its healthcare category ‘Naturamore’ to deal with various lifestyle disorders such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, depression, or anxiety.

3. In December 2019, Amway India, a direct selling FMCG companies expanded its popular Nutrilite Traditional Herbs range with the launch of Nutrilite Madhunashini, Shunti & Twak, and Nutrilite Vasaka, Mulethi & Surasa.

4. In October 2019, Farlong Pharmaceutical, a vertically integrated, plant-based ingredient and supplement company launched a new product, Steamed Notoginseng Powder. This herbal supplement is claimed to nourish the blood, relieve fatigue, improve immunity, and promotes radiant skin

5. In March 2018, Amway has launched traditional herbs range under its nutraceutical product brand Nutrilite. The Nutrilite Traditional Herbs range comprises of four products – Nutrilite Tulsi, Nutrilite Brahmi, Nutrilite Ashwagandha and Nutrilite Amalaki, Vibhitaki, and Haritaki.

