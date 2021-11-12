Cannabis Seeds Market worth US$ 4,642.6 million by 2028 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

Cannabis Seeds Market Research Report Covers an in-depth analysis of revenue, forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Cannabis Seeds Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Regular Seeds, Feminized Seeds, and Autoflowering Seeds), Category (Organic and Conventional), Strain (Hybrid, Sativa, and Indica), and Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others),” The market is projected to reach US$ 4,642.6 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2021 to 2028

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 1,217.4 million in 2020

Market Size Value by- US$ 4,642.6 million by 2028

Growth rate- CAGR of 18.7% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period- 2021-2028

Base Year- 2020

No. of Pages- 145

No. Tables- 74

No. of Charts & Figures- 72

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Type, Category, Strain and Distribution Channel

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Cannabis is a genus of flowering plants in the Cannabaceaem family. Cannabis seeds are rich in protein; fiber; and healthful fatty acids, such as omega-3s and omega-6s. The seeds are high in arginine (amino acid) and gamma-linolenic acid (fatty acid) content. These substances help reduce the risk of heart diseases, cure chronic pain, and improve neurological and other conditions. Other nutrients found in these seeds are calcium, potassium, vitamin E, sulphur, phosphorous, magnesium, and zinc. These are rich in vitamin E and can be eaten by those who are unable to tolerate nuts, gluten, lactose, or sugar. The rising demand for cannabis from the medical industry and for recreational use drive the growth of the cannabis seeds market.

The medical application of cannabis is witnessing tremendous growth as consumers are becoming more aware of the medicinal benefits of cannabis. Cannabis helps cure chronic pain and improves neurological and other conditions. It also helps with chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy are a significant burden for affected patients. Cannabinoids have been shown to be useful as antiemetics for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. While the exact mechanisms of action are not well understood, researchers believe that the ability of cannabinoids to act on non-serotonergic receptors such as the CB1 receptor is responsible for their ability to delay nausea and vomiting in patients. In addition, cannabis has been used as a possible treatment for several neurological disorders, including epilepsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, dementia, and traumatic brain injury.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cannabis Seeds Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a relatively moderate impact on the cannabis seeds market. For instance, according to the 2021 World Drug Report, during the pandemic in 2020, more than half (56%) of people who had used cannabis in the past 12 months said that they had used the same amount of cannabis before the pandemic. Almost a third (31%) of cannabis users aged 24 and under reported using more cannabis than those aged 25 and above (19%).

Cannabis Seeds Market: Product Type

Based on type, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into regular seeds, feminized seeds, and autoflowering seeds. Based on category, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. Based on strain, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into hybrid, sativa, and indica. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into wholesalers and distributors, specialty stores, and online retail. Based on geography, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

Cannabis Seeds Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Christiania Seeds, Barney’s Souvenirs Bv, Mountain Top Seed Bank, Paradise Seeds Family, Seed Supreme, Sensi Seeds, Serious Seeds, Sweet Seeds, The Seed Cellar, and Dutch Passion are among the key players in the global Cannabis Seeds market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

