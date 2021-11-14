Neuromorphic Processing Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the requirement of better performing ICs and increase in demand for AI and machine learning

The latest market intelligence report, titled 'Global Neuromorphic Processing Market', is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Neuromorphic Processing industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Neuromorphic Processing market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

The primary factors driving the growth of the market include expansion within the sensors market; increasing demand for AI and machine learning; faster adoption of software in applications like continuous online learning, predictive analysis, real-time data streaming and data modelling; requirement for efficient ICs; accelerating demand for neuromorphic processing in applications like machine vision, video monitoring and voice identification.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Neuromorphic Processing market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. IBM Corp., HP Corp., Samsung Electronics Ltd., Intel Corp., HRL Laboratories, LLC, General Vision Inc., Applied Brain Research, BrainChip Holdings Ltd. and General Vision Inc. among others.

In July 2019, an 8 million-neuron neuromorphic system named Pohoiki Beach was launched by Intel Corporation. It has 64 Loihi research chips developed for the research community. Pohoiki Beach allows the researchers to experiment with brain-inspired research chip, Loihi in order to rescale the neural-inspired algorithms that comprises of sparse coding, path planning and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM).

The signal recognition technology is being utilized across a wide range of applications, due to the rigorous advancements in computing power leading to the widespread adoption of mobile and cloud-based engineering, which makes it the fastest growing application for neuromorphic computing. Black lead which is expandable in nature is the most preferred flame agent. This is because any business considers this as an environmentally friendly answer to the matter.

Regional Bifurcation of the Neuromorphic Processing Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Neuromorphic Processing market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Neuromorphic Processing market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Neuromorphic Processing Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Neuromorphic Processing Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Neuromorphic Processing Market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Neuromorphic Processing Market on the applications, end user and region:

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Signal Processing

Image Processing

Data Processing

Object Detection

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Military and Defense

Others

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Neuromorphic Processing Market

Chapter 5. Segmentation & Impact Analysis

5.1. Neuromorphic Processing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

5.2. Industrial Outlook

5.2.1. Market indicators analysis

5.2.2. Market drivers analysis

5.2.2.1. Growing demand for high performance ICs

5.2.2.2. Shift in consumer patterns from traditional ICs to neuron architecture

5.2.3. Market restraints analysis

5.2.3.1. Complexity surrounding hardware and software

5.3. Technological Insights

5.4. Regulatory Framework

5.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

5.7. Price trend Analysis

5.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

