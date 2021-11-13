Collagen Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, By Product, Application, Segment, Demand And Global Forecast 2027

Reports And Data

Wide range of applications of collagen in medical and pharmaceutical, cosmetic industry & food & beverage industries and growing health-conscious population

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Collagen market was valued at USD 3,660.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,754.3 Million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8%. It is the most abundant structural protein found naturally. It is an essential element in the body as it facilitates regeneration, healing, and tissue formation in organisms. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of collagen-based products owing it to their superior characteristics such as gelling, emulsification, and binding. The growing use of products such as gelatin is expected to rise significantly due to the growing use of the product in the production of gums, jellies, and desserts. The growing demand for convenience food and increasing awareness regarding this product in the medical and healthcare industries due to their efficient wound healing properties are the major driving factors for the market. They are biodegradable, and hence, their disposable does not pose any threat to the ecosystem. Further, the growing technological advancements in the healthcare sector has increased the efficiency of collagen manufacturing products

The rising medical and health-related issues have led to the rising applications of this product in medical industry. However, the restrictions related to bovine- and porcine-derived collagens from a religious standpoint, have allowed medicine manufacturers to go for marine animals as a source of collagen. Recently, it is also sold as a pill that can be used as a supplement to help with joint mobility. Factors like these are projected to drive the collagen market growth during the forecast period.

It has a wide area of applications with usage as cosmetic surgeries and anti-aging treatment. Apart from this, collagen is also used in medicinal products such as membranes and sponges for drug delivery systems. The growing vegan population is also expected to drive the market. Vegan individuals opt for nutritional supplements in order to meet the deficiency of amino acid obtained from animal-sourced food products.

Key market players are adopting various strategies such as expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to maintain their position in the market. For instance, in 2018, Rousselot, a leading producer, launched hydrolyzed collagen Type II for joint health to expand its product portfolio.

Key participants include Matrix, Koninklijke DSM, Rousselot, CONNOILS, Advanced BioMatrix, among others

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Demand for hydrolyzed collagen is projected to rise owing it to its application in medical procedures such as bone grafting, tissue engineering, and dental surgeries.

• The Middle East and Africa is expected to witness lucrative growth at CAGR of 5.8% owing to the expansion of cosmetic industries in the region

• The food & beverages segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is due to the improving lifestyle of people and growing application of collagen in dietary supplements

• It has moisturizing effect anti-aging properties. Growing cosmetic industry is likely to support the market growth during the forecast period. Improved standard of living, increased demand for cosmetics by females as well as male is expected to drive the growth of this segment

• Asia Pacific is expected to account for 20% of the global Collagen market. This is due to the increasing demand for it from the food & beverage and healthcare industries in the region

• Cultural restrictions regarding the use of animal skin is a major factor that challenges the market growth

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the market on the basis of source, product, application, and region:

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

• Bovine

• Porcine

• Poultry

• Marine

• Others

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

• Gelatin

• Hydrolyzed collagen

• Native collagen

• Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

• Food & Beverages

• Healthcare

• Cosmetics

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Features of the Collagen Market Report:

• The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive dynamics.

• Provides a futuristic outlook on the key market drivers and restraining factors.

• A comprehensive 8-year forecast of the market and its expected growth rate and pattern.

• In-depth analysis of the key product segments and application spectrum

• Provides strategic recommendations to the established companies and new entrants to provide a competitive advantage over the other companies.

• Comprehensive analysis of the key regions of the industry and provides a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the market.

• Helps in formulating strategic business decisions and investments plans.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019 – 2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Growing demand for convenience food

3.2. Increasing awareness regarding collagen in the personal care industry

Chapter 4. Collagen Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Collagen Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Collagen Market Value Chain Analysis, 2017-2027

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Collagen Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increasing demand from the cosmetic industry

Continued…

