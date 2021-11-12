Virtually Invisible Dryer Vents to Improve Aesthetic Appearance Unveils Fact.MR's Study
Dryer Vents Market is projected to record a progressing CAGR of 3.7% By 2029ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, global sales of dryer vents are estimated to reach 45 million units in 2019, up from 43.7 million units in 2018. Gains remain primarily driven by rapid expansion of the laundry industry, in the view of rising demand for service-based businesses and increasing number of Laundromat in both developed and developing countries.
“With increasing implementation of stringent policies on several dryer vent designs, manufacturers are continuously differentiating their products from the traditional variants. New solutions such as ‘Dryer Vent Made Easy (DVME)’ and ‘Hide-a-Vent’ are not only improving the functionalities but also adding value to the overall aesthetics of any exterior siding or structure,” says the analyst at Fact.MR.
As per the report, consistently improving lifestyle in urban areas has been subsequently leading to an increasing adoption of large capacity vented dryers, in both residential and commercial sectors. This demand growth, according to Fact.MR’s analysis, has been boosting dryer vent sales as they accelerate the drying of clothes and control the process of lint formation. In addition, with the emergence and rising popularity of mobile apps for laundry and dry cleaning services in line with the thriving trends of convenience and digitalization, the application scope of dryer vents has been witnessing a brisk increase. However, enforcement of strict rules to address the rising fire incidences due to lint-filled vents may continue to constrain the growth of dryer vents market.
A comprehensive estimate of the Dryer Vents market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Dryer Vents during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
The Market survey of Dryer Vents offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Dryer Vents, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Dryer Vents Market across the globe.
Competitive Landscape
While a majority of leading players in the dryer vents market are based in North America and Europe, they continue to emphasize stronger distribution networks across the countries in the Asia Pacific region, including China, Japan, and India.
The dryer vents market in North America and Europe shows a high level of consolidation, with leading players such as
Defleco ,LLC
Dundas Jafine Inc.
Imperial Manufacturing Group, Inc.
InOvate Technologies, Inc.
M&M Manufacturing Company, Inc.
collectively accounting for ~30% revenue share. On the other side, the market in Latin America and Asia Pacific is operated by a large number of relatively small players. However, limited production capabilities and distribution networks of these players have restricted their significance at the global level.
Some of the Dryer Vents Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:
Details regarding latest innovations and development in Dryer Vents and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.
Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.
Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Dryer Vents Market .
Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Dryer Vents market Size.
Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Dryer Vents Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Dryer Vents Market during the forecast period.
After reading the Market insights of Dryer Vents Report, readers can:
Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.
Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Dryer Vents market revenue.
Study the growth outlook of Dryer Vents market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.
Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Dryer Vents market.
Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Dryer Vents Market Players.
How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves For Dryer Vents Market Manufacturer?
The data provided in the Dryer Vents market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.
The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.
