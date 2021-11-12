Acute Lung Injury Market Worth $741.98 million by 2028 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
Acute Lung Injury Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach US$ 741.98 million from 2021 to 2028NEW YORK, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on "Acute Lung Injury Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Therapy and End User," The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. Factors such as increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and rising geriatric population are the key factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of therapies hinders market growth.
Acute lung injury (ALI) is a life-threatening condition in critically unhealthy patients. In acute lung injury disorder, acute inflammation occurs in the lung, which leads to the disruption of the lung endothelial and epithelial barriers. The alveolar-capillary membrane is composed of the microvascular endothelium, interstitium, and alveolar epithelium. Acute Lung Injury Market is diagnosed clinically based on the appearance of non-cardiogenic pulmonary odema and respiratory failure in a critically ill patient. Its incidence is normal; it is likely to exist outside the intensive care setting and therefore is a condition relevant to all clinicians.
Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Drives Acute Lung Injury Market
The high prevalence of respiratory conditions is associated with the decrease in the size of the upper airway lumen in the aging population. Lung disorders are among the most common medical conditions across the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and acute lung injury (ALI) are the third leading cause of death in the US. People worldwide suffer from various sorts of respiratory diseases. Smoking, infections, and genetic factors are among the common factors responsible for respiratory disorders. Medical conditions such as COPD, asthma, chronic bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, and lung cancer are significant public health burdens.
Moreover, the CDC, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), state and local health departments, and other clinical and public health associates continue to monitor smoking e-cigarette or vaping product use associated lung injury (EVALI). According to the CDC, a total of 2,807 hospitalized EVALI cases or deaths from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and two US territories (Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands) have been recorded as of February 2020. Thus, all the factors mentioned above are expected to result in the growth of the acute lung injury market during the forecast period.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the socioeconomic conditions of various countries across the world. Presently, the US is the world's worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths, as per the recent WHO statistics. The high number of COVID cases has negatively impacted the country's and region's economies. There has been a decline in overall business activities and growth of various industries operating in the region.
However, acute lung injury market players are initiating clinical trials to develop drugs to treat acute lung injury. For instance, Chimerix, a biopharmaceutical company, initiated a Phase II/III clinical trial in June 2020 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) in patients with acute lung injury (ALI) due to COVID-19. Furthermore, Altasciences is pleased to support ReAlta Life Sciences by conducting a Phase I trial to evaluate RLS-0071 for acute lung injury (ALI) as a result of viral infections such as COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza. COVID-19-related issues have propelled the acute lung injury market growth in the region.
Based on end user, the acute lung injury market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% of the market during the forecast period.
Based on therapy, the acute lung injury market is segmented into mechanical ventilation, fluid management, pharmacotherapy, and adjunctive procedures. In 2021, the mechanical ventilation segment accounted for the largest market share in the global acute lung injury market. The segment's growth is attributed to the fact that mechanical ventilation in acute lung injury (ALI) aims to maintain oxygen while avoiding its toxicity and complications associated with the ventilation.
Acute Lung Injury Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
GlaxoSmithKline plc.; Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc; Histocell; APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH; Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.; ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc.; Apeiron Biologics AG; Qx Therapeutics, Inc.; Angion; and Asklepion Pharmaceuticals, LLC are among the leading companies operating in the acute lung injury market.
These companies are adopting inorganic and organic growth strategies to expand their global footprints and product portfolio to meet the rising demands for acute lung injury treatment. For instance, in March 2021, Qx Therapeutics Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared investigational new drug application (IND) to investigate its lead drug product, QXT-101, for a Phase 2 clinical trial for its safety and efficacy in hospitalized patients with severe or critical COVID-19. QXT-101 is a first-in-class treatment for patients who suffer from acute lung injury (ALI).
