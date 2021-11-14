Near-Infrared Imaging Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology

Emergen Research Logo

Near-Infrared Imaging Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends – Increasing geriatric population

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to Near-Infrared Imaging market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report.

near-infrared imaging market size is expected to reach USD 1,535.0 Million at a steady CAGR of 13.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High revenue growth of the near-infrared imaging market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancers and cardiovascular diseases. Cancer is a major cause of death globally, with around 19.3 million individuals diagnosed with cancer and approximately 10 million deaths occurring due to the disease in 2020. Near-infrared imaging is an emerging technology for both preclinical and clinical imaging applications for cancer patients and offers various benefits such as real-time display if images of internal structures of the human body, high spatial resolution, and comprehensive molecular profiling with the combined use of fluorescent probes. In addition, increasing demand for near-infrared imaging technology in early detection of cancer is a factor expected to support market growth going ahead.

A rapidly increasing global geriatric population is a significant factor driving demand for near-infrared imaging systems. Around 80% of the geriatric population suffers from at least a single chronic disease, and about 77% of that population suffers from at least two chronic conditions, with cardiovascular disease and cancer being the most common chronic disease. In addition, around 81% of the adult population dying due to coronary heart disease are from the age group of 65 years and above. The growing requirement for diagnosis and surgical procedures for chronic diseases among the increasing geriatric population is fueling demand for infrared imaging spectroscopy.

Near-Infrared Imaging Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Near-Infrared Imaging market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Leading Companies of the Near-Infrared Imaging Industry and Profiled in the Report are: Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Quest Medical Imaging BV, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Medtronic PLC, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, LI-COR Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Leica Microsystems.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Near-Infrared Imaging market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Near-Infrared Imaging market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Near-Infrared Imaging market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global near-infrared imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Devices

Reagents

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cancer Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Reconstructive Surgeries

Preclinical Imaging

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Others

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Near-Infrared Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Near-Infrared Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Rise in the number of surgical procedures

4.2.2.3. Growing geriatric population

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost prohibitive near-infrared imaging devices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Near-Infrared Imaging Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Devices

5.1.2. Reagents

Continued...!

