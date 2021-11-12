Remote Diagnostics Market Top Key Players - Aptiv PLC, AVL DiTEST GmbH, OnStar Corporation, Softing AG
Remote diagnostics market opportunity analysis & industry forecast from 2021-2030. The global market segmented by product type, connectivity, vehicle, & region.PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote diagnostics refer to an automobile system that allows vehicles to be monitored over a wireless network. The diagnostic instrumentation is connected to a 3G, 4G, or Wi-Fi-based platform that operates and records the vehicle health data. The data is processed by a laptop software system to provide useful insights. This assists in monitoring vehicle performance over time, reducing servicing time, and avoiding problem. As a result, it is often used in passenger and commercial vehicles for automatic crash notification, vehicle location tracking, roadside assistance, and vehicle health alert system.
The key players analyzed in the report include Aptiv PLC (BorgWarner Inc.), AVL DiTEST GmbH (List Capital & Consulting GmbH), Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (KKR & Co. Inc.), Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG), OnStar Corporation (General Motors Company), Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung Gmbh), Snap-On Incorporated, Softing AG, Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group) and Vector Informatik GmbH.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The remote diagnostics market is being hampered by COVID-19 led shutdown. The global remote diagnostics market and the overall truck market were severely impacted as a result of shutdown of production and limited transportation movement during the pandemic period. Disruption in the supply chain and delays in manufacturing as a result of governments imposing restriction have led to huge revenue losses for original equipment manufacturers. The revenues have gone down in 2020-2021 and may resume an uptrend gradually from 2021-2022. Openings will assist the military market in regaining growth and better prospects.
Top Impacting Factors
Rise in concerns regarding maintenance downtime in automotive vehicles drives the automotive remote diagnostics market.
Connectivity issues in remote locations hinders the growth of remote diagnostics market
Surge in IoT adoption and automobile sales in emerging countries provides lucrative opportunity for the automotive remote diagnostics market in developing countries during the forecast period.
Market Trends
Associated Growth Factors
Significant increase in the automotive industry is one of the major reasons driving the market growth. Moreover, the increase in emphasis of original instrumentation makers (OEMs) on the advancement of the auto performance and assortment of essential knowledge is driving the market growth. The use of automotive remote nosology assists in significantly reducing servicing time and accurately anticipating part defects. In accordance with this, the increase in demand for electrical and hybrid vehicles (E/HVs) contributes to the market growth. Furthermore, varied technological advancements, such as the combination of the internet of Things (IoT) and telematics, are operating as distinct growth-inducing factors. These technologies encourage users to interact with the connected automobile eco-systems to provide a more comfortable and safe driving expertise. Different factors, as well as the rising demand for luxury and sports vehicles, alongside intensive analysis and development (R&D) activities on increase in safety and security of the passengers, are anticipated to drive the remote diagnostics market more.
Key Benefits of the Report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the remote diagnostics industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of remote diagnostics market.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the remote diagnostics market.
The report provides a detailed remote diagnostics market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.
Questions Answered in the Remote Diagnostics Market Research Report:
Who are the leading market players active in the remote diagnostics market?
What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?
What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?
What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the remote diagnostics market?
What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?
