Big Data Analytics Demand Leads To Over 30% Growth Rate In The Data Science Platform Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in demand for big data analytics is expected to propel the growth of the data science platform market during the forecast period. Big data analytics employs advanced analytic techniques to analyze a mixture of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data collected by businesses and entities. Data science is the practice of extracting important information from data using advanced analytics techniques and scientific principles for enterprise decisions, strategic planning, and other purposes. For instance, according to Techjury, a US-based software company, the big data analytics sector is projected to reach $77 billion by 2023. Therefore, the increasing demand for big data analytics drives the growth of the data science platform market.

The global data science platform market size is expected to grow from $43.56 billion in 2020 to $57.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%. The change in growth trend of the data science platform market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The data science platform market is expected to reach $163.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 30%.

Major players covered in the global data science platform industry are Microsoft Corporation, Google, IBM, Oracle, Alteryx, SAP SE, Teradata, TIBCO Software, RapidMiner Inc., MathWorks, SAS Institute, Wolfram Research Inc, Dataiku, Fair Issac Corporation (FICO), and Altair.

North America was the largest region in the data science platform market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the data science platform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global data science platform market report is segmented by type into solutions, services, by deployment into cloud-based, on-premise, by end user into BFSI, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, others.

