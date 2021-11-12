Confined Space Rescue Methods: Entry or Non-Entry Retrieval
A meticulous assessment of the dangers within a space should be universal to establish a safe environment for the confined space entrant. However, what is acceptable in one industry or sector may not be held in the same respect in another.
There are as many different forms of confined space rescue methods, as there are different types of confined places, but in general, there are two categories: entry rescue and non-entry rescue. It is critical to understand each type’s intended scope and limitations, regardless of whether it is provided by fire departments, in-house rescue teams, or contract people on standby.
Confined Space Rescue Methods: Entry VS Non-Entry Retrieval
While our first concern is the entrant’s safety, consider the financial effect of non-entry and entrance rescue for a minute. Non-entry rescue involves considerably less expenditure from the employer and is an acceptable rescue option if the architecture and dangers of a specific place allow for it.
Non-entry rescue, in its most basic form, necessitates the use of a tripod (or another anchor) and a human-rated winch. Any employee accessing the area would need a harness. They also require training to enter, begin a rescue, or work as a confined space attendant.
If there are no impediments within the area, this might be a daily habit for many to enter a space, as well as a rescue technique. In non-entry retrieval, no extra workers may be required to enter the hazardous area to recover or rescue the entrant.
A confined space rescue team responsible for making an entry in the event of an emergency will require many hours of training. It makes sure they can maintain proficiency in patient care, personal protective equipment, atmospheric monitoring, and rescue techniques.
Furthermore, there should be training that tackles the stressful aspect of confined space rescue methods when the rescuer knows the coworker in need of rescue and any new risks introduced into the environment.
Confined spaces are dangerous. If an emergency occurs within the area, the event becomes more difficult. OSHA requires entry rescue teams to execute at least one rescue each year.
The Best Approach
The question is would you want a rescuer to save you if they have only conducted one rescue? Your rescue crew must operate under demanding situations with a variety of equipment, in a variety of places, utilizing one of the hundreds of ways to remove the entrant who is experiencing an emergency.
You can keep an OSHA-compliant rescue team going by having each member execute one rescue per year, but it may not be the best approach. Teams that train once a year may be able to save or regain the entrant. However, it must be noted that in comparison to rescuers who train more often, they usually lack rapid decision-making ability and confidence.
It keeps them from properly analyzing the situation, making entries, and recovering the entrant. With these considerations, your budgetary option of entry or non-entry rescue may be fairly apparent. Considering everything, the best approach is to opt for a fully-trained and experienced team of EHS and rescuers.
Does It Apply to Non-Entry Rescue?
This has everything to do with your non-entry team since entry rescue is the following step after a failed non-entry rescue. Every non-entry rescue can soon become an entrance rescue for the following reasons:
A collapsed body posture prevents the use of a winch without causing more harm.
An injured entrant is positioned behind a wall, pumps, or other equipment in the area.
The sludge pit, metering pit, or other location does not permit the use of an industrial tripod.
Your non-entry rescue equipment, such as the tripod and winch, has failed mechanically.
The non-entry rescue employees were not properly trained to operate the tripod and winch.
It is great to have a non-entry rescue team onboard, but if that does not work, you must call an entry rescue team or the fire department. Therefore, it is best to never completely rely on non-entry rescue.
What about the Fire Department?
Do you know what your local fire department’s average response time is? Depending on where you are, it might be less than five minutes, ten minutes, fifteen minutes, or even longer. After you have evaluated your fire department’s response time, add at least 10 minutes.
Let us assume the crew is available, and their response time to your location is six minutes. When they arrive, they will assess the situation, devise a strategy, gather equipment, and assemble at the rescue site to conduct the rescue.
If you are considering using the fire department as your rescue team, you must consider if your personnel will be able to hold their breath for 5-25 minutes in the worst-case scenario. Your employee may have gone from a highly survivable position to one that may not be reversible in a matter of 5-25 minutes.
In short, having an on-site team of experienced EHS and confined space rescue experts can minimize the response time and help save lives.
The Bottom Line
The choice of rescue method is determined by the nature of the place and the expertise of your crew. Is there a shortage of interior configurations and obstacles in your spaces? Is it feasible to remove an unconscious individual via the opening in the space? If so, you could launch a non-entry rescue.
However, if your space has any obstacles or a tiny entry that would make removing an unconscious patient difficult, you must devise a strategy for entry rescue. No matter what your choice, technique, or risks are, no one wants a rescuer with insufficient or minimum required training.
Create an atmosphere for your rescuers and help them prepare by investing in confined space training to ensure your team knows how to prepare for confined space rescue. You can also consider hiring confined space rescue teams.
