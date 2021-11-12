Biosurgery Market Research Report 2021: Top Companies, Market Size and Forecast

Biosurgery Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biosurgery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Biosurgery is a medical procedure that uses natural, synthetic, or semi-synthetic materials to seal surgical incisions and wounds. It is extensively utilized to prevent excessive blood loss, provide adhesion for wound or tissue sealing, repair damaged bones and tissues, etc. Biosurgeries are generally conducted through hemostatic, sealant, bone graft substitute, adhesion prevention, soft tissue repair, and staple line reinforcement products. They also use natural allografts, xenografts, and cultured epithelial autografts to minimize intra- and post-operative complications and promote faster recovery of patients. Consequently, biosurgical processes are widely adopted in several surgeries, including neurological, orthopedic, spinal, reconstruction, thoracic, cardiovascular, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Biosurgery Market Trends:

The escalating incidences of musculoskeletal disorders are primarily driving the biosurgery market. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population, who are more prone to chronic medical ailments, such as osteoporosis, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, numerous healthcare providers are increasingly adopting biosurgeries for effectively managing blood loss in patients with surgical sealants and minimally invasive (MI) hemostatic agents instead of conventionally used sutures and staples. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing incidences of sports-related injuries and accidental traumas are also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the development of plasma-based, multi-functional, and multi-use products for these surgical processes is anticipated to stimulate the biosurgery market in the coming years.

Biosurgery Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, CryoLife Inc., CSL Limited, Hemostasis LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation and Surgalign Spine Technologies Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Bone-Graft Substitutes

• Soft-Tissue Attachments

• Hemostatic Agents

• Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

• Adhesion Barriers

• Staple Line Reinforcement

Breakup by Source:

• Natural/Biologics Products

• Synthetic Products

Breakup by Application:

• Orthopedic Surgery

• General Surgery

• Neurological Surgery

• Cardiovascular Surgery

• Gynecological Surgery

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

