St. Albans Barracks / Fugitive from Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A204524
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: November 11th 2021 at 1728 Hours
STREET/CROSS STREET: Interstate 89 / Highgate Port of Entry
TOWN: Highgate
ACCUSED: Muzaliwa Puka
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 11th 2021 at 1728 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a male with an extraditable warrant attempting to cross the border into Canada by way of the Highgate Port of Entry in the town of Highgate. The male in question was identified as Muzaliwa Puka and the warrant was found to be for First Degree Domestic Assault originating from the state of Colorado. Puka was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Ultimately, Puka was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Center and scheduled to appear before the Franklin County District Court on November 12th 2021 at 1300 hours in order to face the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: November 12th 2021 at 1300 Hours
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: None