St. Albans Barracks / Fugitive from Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A204524

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: November 11th 2021 at 1728 Hours

STREET/CROSS STREET: Interstate 89 / Highgate Port of Entry

TOWN: Highgate

ACCUSED: Muzaliwa Puka

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 11th 2021 at 1728 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a male with an extraditable warrant attempting to cross the border into Canada by way of the Highgate Port of Entry in the town of Highgate. The male in question was identified as Muzaliwa Puka and the warrant was found to be for First Degree Domestic Assault originating from the state of Colorado. Puka was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Ultimately, Puka was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Center and scheduled to appear before the Franklin County District Court on November 12th 2021 at 1300 hours in order to face the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: November 12th 2021 at 1300 Hours

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: None