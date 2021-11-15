YellowBird Launches new Web App to Improve Professional Gig Hiring
In the Risk Management and EHS industries, sometimes it can take days or even weeks for companies to find a professional to work with them, but with our marketplace it only takes minutes.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YellowBird, a nationwide gig economy marketplace that matches vetted Risk Management and Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) professionals with businesses on-demand, has redesigned its web app to streamline its pairing process. YellowBird’s new Web App 2.5 includes an updated look and better functionality using Artificial Intelligence to compare thousands of data points that speed up registration and hiring processes, add new skills, and provide transparent pricing options.
“In the Risk Management and EHS industries, sometimes it can take days or even weeks for companies to find a professional to work with them, but with our marketplace it only takes minutes. We want to continue to make the process as smooth as possible,” says Michael Zalle, founder and CEO of YellowBird. “The improved web app reflects our commitment to helping businesses and qualified professionals find the perfect match that suits their experience and expertise.”
Risk Management and EHS professionals using the remodeled web app can now expect to see a streamlined registration process that’s easier to join. When creating a profile, they can now include additional details about their education, languages they speak, as well as new certifications and credentials from a new expanded list of over a hundred options. After registration, professionals complete a streamlined four step onboarding process, as opposed to the previous seven step process.
YellowBird has also made it faster than ever for businesses to find the right professional. Under the “Job Create” tab, hiring managers can select a service from a drop-down menu that includes a description and transparent pricing. If the job is not listed, there’s an option to add one. Additionally, companies can duplicate a previous job to skip over the “Job Create” process when the same service is needed multiple times. YellowBird’s new web app also makes it easier for projects to progress more smoothly. With just a few clicks, professionals enter their work as it’s completed, allowing companies to review and confirm each job in real time.
The new web app is built with a key YellowBird principle in mind, to help you worry less so you can focus on what matters most. “We started with a vision and core Product Values to build out our platform, and along the way have received tremendous feedback from both our Companies and Professionals,” says Anthony Argenziano, Chief Product Officer for YellowBird. “This launch represents two years of building our product based on industry and customer data analysis, and is a major step forward for the future of the YellowBird platform.”
YellowBird is a gig economy marketplace that quickly and easily connects Risk Management and Environmental, Health, and Safety Professionals with businesses on-demand. By providing a fast and efficient method for business leaders and skilled professionals willing to connect, YellowBird facilitates the right people, in the right location, with the right experience for the job. Safety has never been so simple! To see more go to www.goYellowBird.com or visit them on Facebook and LinkedIn.
