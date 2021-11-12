Crypto Enthusiast Flock to Certified Pride Token Website Minutes after Pre Sale goes “live”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Currency Reserve announced a bold move today making its cryptocurrency Certified Pride Token is available to the public in a Pre Sale creating an immediate buzz behind the new token.
Certified Pride Token is the cryptocurrency that gives a portion of its “value in use” to such charities as Human Rights Campaign and The Jed Foundation.
The company has made this Pre Sale available to the general public due to overwhelming interest in the coin from potential new cryptocurrency users. A Pre Sale or an ICO private sale, is a token sale event that is carried out by blockchain companies before the launch of the “public sale” of tokens. Typically Pre Sale events are by “invitation only” or “reserved” for large investors.
In another bold move DC Reserve decided user’s will not have to undergo the KYC procedures. The company understand’s that many of these new user’s may not be prepared for this level of involvement in crypto. The token is on the BNB blockchain which allows users to swap BNB Smart Chain coin for Certified Pride Token. DC Reserve is recommending users download Trust Wallet, a popular secure cryptocurrency wallet, for the storage and use of their new Certified Pride Token. Instructions and tutorials are available on the company website www.certifiedpride.org on the “ How to Buy “ page.
For more Information or to purchase go to www.certifiedpride.org
Public Relations
Certified Pride Token is the cryptocurrency that gives a portion of its “value in use” to such charities as Human Rights Campaign and The Jed Foundation.
The company has made this Pre Sale available to the general public due to overwhelming interest in the coin from potential new cryptocurrency users. A Pre Sale or an ICO private sale, is a token sale event that is carried out by blockchain companies before the launch of the “public sale” of tokens. Typically Pre Sale events are by “invitation only” or “reserved” for large investors.
In another bold move DC Reserve decided user’s will not have to undergo the KYC procedures. The company understand’s that many of these new user’s may not be prepared for this level of involvement in crypto. The token is on the BNB blockchain which allows users to swap BNB Smart Chain coin for Certified Pride Token. DC Reserve is recommending users download Trust Wallet, a popular secure cryptocurrency wallet, for the storage and use of their new Certified Pride Token. Instructions and tutorials are available on the company website www.certifiedpride.org on the “ How to Buy “ page.
For more Information or to purchase go to www.certifiedpride.org
Public Relations
Certified Pride Token
press@certifiedpride.org