Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,938 in the last 365 days.

Federal Criminal Appeals - Dallas Appellate Lawyer Mick Mickelsen Provides Web Resource

Answers to frequently asked questions about federal criminal appeals cases and the appeals process.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX , Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The process of criminal appeals is mysterious and often misunderstood. At Broden & Mickelsen, we are board-certified criminal appeals attorneys with decades of combined experience as federal criminal appeals attorneys, which means that we have extensive insight when it comes to the inner workings of appellate courts and appeals cases.

In this web resource, Broden & Mickelsen criminal appeals lawyers provide answers to frequently asked questions about federal criminal appeals cases and the appeals process covering: 

  • When Can I File An Appeal?
  • How Soon Do I Have to File an Appeal in Texas?
  • Can I Appeal If I Accepted a Plea Bargain?
  • How Long Do Federal Appeals Take?
  • What Happens if I Win My Appeal?
  • What Happens if I Lose My Appeal?

Full Resource: Federal Criminal Appeals FAQs


  • About Dallas Federal Appellate Attorneys — Broden & Mickelsen

If you have been charged with criminal offenses, it is crucial to discuss your case with a criminal defense lawyer who has experience handling federal criminal appeals cases. Broden & Mickelsen provides aggressive and ethical representation to individuals and businesses accused of criminal offenses. The firm accomplishes this through its unique team approach to criminal defense, which involves both partners actively participating in the case.

To achieve a favorable resolution, Broden and Mickelsen evaluate each case individually and utilize all the resources available. The Texas Board of Legal Specialization has certified criminal defense attorneys Clint Broden and Mick Mickelsen as experts in criminal law for trials and appeals.

Call Broden & Mickelsen to discuss the details of your case today: (214) 720-9552.

https://www.brodenmickelsen.com

***ATTORNEY ADVERTISING***

Prior results cannot and do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future case.

Attachment


Federal Criminal Appeals Lawyer Mick Mickelsen Answers Criminal Appeals FAQs

Answers to frequently asked questions about federal criminal appeals cases and the appeals process.

You just read:

Federal Criminal Appeals - Dallas Appellate Lawyer Mick Mickelsen Provides Web Resource

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.