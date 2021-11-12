Cesar Arevalo, Host of AzulNight and the Colombian Who Salsa Dances with the Stars
BELLEAIR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most television viewers, who keep abreast of the entertainment and media world, will know Cesar Arevalo. He is the host of AzulNight. AzulNight has been on the air for more than a decade. During this time, he has excelled at entertaining his audience by not only hosting the show, but by also producing and directing it as well.
Cesar invites stars, celebrities, and famous personalities to the show to discuss the latest news, happenings and gossip that relate to everything in the media world. And in every show he accompanies the guests on a personalized salsa lesson.
More so than just a simple lesson, Cesar Arevalo provides the guests with an opportunity to let loose and enjoy the rhythm of global recognition. Cesar has danced alongside a number of well-known celebrities like Camila Cabello, Ciara, Icona Pop, Emily Kidney, Leigh Nash (Sixpence None The Richer) and Cindy Wilson, the vocalist of the band B-52’s.
He also had the pleasure of inviting Emily Kinney, an actress from The Walking Dead, along with popular singers Camila Cabello and Ciara. It has been a massive hit as viewers get to see their favorite celebrities on-screen and learn more about them.
On her salsa dancing session, Emily Kinney confessed that it was her first-ever salsa dance. She was quite happy and it was an enjoyable experience. In Cesar’s interview with Camila Cabello, Cesar reminisces about how his sound producer accidentally played the wrong song, to which he did not know the moves. Despite this, however, he and Camila were able to dance to the rhythm and enjoy themselves.
Moments of enjoyment and laughter among the stars is really what AzulNight is all about. Cesar Arevalo’s interviewing skills and great dance moves have made it the main attraction for many viewers. They have gotten to see some of their favorite celebrities such as Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi (Despacito) Jason Derulo, Will Smith, Joe Manganiello, Nelly, Yo Gotti, and Ellie Golding appear on the show. Having invited and interviewed over 300 celebrities over the course of 10 years, Cesar has successfully made the show one of the most entertaining and alluring stuff on television.
About Cesar Arevalo:
Cesar Arevalo is the host, producer, and director of AzulNightTV which is an entertainment TV show that is a weekly cable broadcast on Univision. It was aired on Saturdays at 12:00 pm for 30 minutes long segment.
Cesar Arevalo gets to dance alongside the stars on the show. He interviews them and then takes them on a journey of salsa dancing. His interviewing skills and great dance moves have made the show a successful hit over the years.
For more information: www.azulnight.com
Marcela Diaz
Cesar invites stars, celebrities, and famous personalities to the show to discuss the latest news, happenings and gossip that relate to everything in the media world. And in every show he accompanies the guests on a personalized salsa lesson.
More so than just a simple lesson, Cesar Arevalo provides the guests with an opportunity to let loose and enjoy the rhythm of global recognition. Cesar has danced alongside a number of well-known celebrities like Camila Cabello, Ciara, Icona Pop, Emily Kidney, Leigh Nash (Sixpence None The Richer) and Cindy Wilson, the vocalist of the band B-52’s.
He also had the pleasure of inviting Emily Kinney, an actress from The Walking Dead, along with popular singers Camila Cabello and Ciara. It has been a massive hit as viewers get to see their favorite celebrities on-screen and learn more about them.
On her salsa dancing session, Emily Kinney confessed that it was her first-ever salsa dance. She was quite happy and it was an enjoyable experience. In Cesar’s interview with Camila Cabello, Cesar reminisces about how his sound producer accidentally played the wrong song, to which he did not know the moves. Despite this, however, he and Camila were able to dance to the rhythm and enjoy themselves.
Moments of enjoyment and laughter among the stars is really what AzulNight is all about. Cesar Arevalo’s interviewing skills and great dance moves have made it the main attraction for many viewers. They have gotten to see some of their favorite celebrities such as Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi (Despacito) Jason Derulo, Will Smith, Joe Manganiello, Nelly, Yo Gotti, and Ellie Golding appear on the show. Having invited and interviewed over 300 celebrities over the course of 10 years, Cesar has successfully made the show one of the most entertaining and alluring stuff on television.
About Cesar Arevalo:
Cesar Arevalo is the host, producer, and director of AzulNightTV which is an entertainment TV show that is a weekly cable broadcast on Univision. It was aired on Saturdays at 12:00 pm for 30 minutes long segment.
Cesar Arevalo gets to dance alongside the stars on the show. He interviews them and then takes them on a journey of salsa dancing. His interviewing skills and great dance moves have made the show a successful hit over the years.
For more information: www.azulnight.com
Marcela Diaz
AzulNightTV
marce.diaz@azulnight.com