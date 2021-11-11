Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Industry to Generate $4,191 Million by 2023, Claims AMR

application delivery controllers industry

Emergence and development of internet applications in various end-user sectors are the critical factors to drive the application delivery controllers industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for application delivery controllers is driven primarily by new needs for seamless online communication systems between diverse business operations and an increase in cyber threats across business units, leading to increased traffic from the Internet Increase. Other key factors driving the ADC market include an increased adaptation of mobile and other network devices at the individual level. ADCs play an important role in optimizing web applications across network systems.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Industry by Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, and End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global application delivery controllers industry size was valued at $2,941 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $4,191 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. The North America region accounted for the maximum share in 2016 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Application delivery controllers are used to improve web application performance, improve application responsiveness, reduce bandwidth requirements, and protect and improve resource efficiency. A10 Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Radware Ltd. Is a leading provider of products and services to different end-user industries around the world. ADCs in the software segment are projected to show remarkable growth by 2023. In addition, the government's move to digitalization is expected to drive the growth of the application delivery control industry.

The end-user industry is increasingly migrating to cloud networks. The IT and telecommunications sectors are expected to grow at a remarkable pace during the forecast period. Most of this demand is expected from emerging economies due to the high penetration of the Internet in densely populated countries. This provides a favorable market opportunity for the ADC market. The fastest-growing end-user industry in the ADC market is the government sector, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% and reach $ 569 million by 2023.

The majority of the growth in the application delivery controller market is expected to be witnessed from the emerging regions of Asia-Pacific. Factors such as rapid development of various industries including IT and emergence of online-transactions drive the global ADC market.

North America accounted for the highest share in the application delivery controller industry in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to existence of well-developed IT and various end-user industries in the region. The market accounted for more than 50% share in 2016.

Key findings of the Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market:

• The hardware segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

• IT & Telecom sector is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.7% owing to increase in complication in networking of various industries.

• Large enterprises in enterprise size segment is the major shareholder in the global application delivery controllers industry, accounting for more than 52% share in 2016.

The key players focus on expanding their business operations in the emerging countries by adopting various strategies, such as acquisitions and contracts/agreements. The major players profiled in the global application delivery controller report include A10 Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Radware Ltd., Array Networks Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Pulse Secure, LLC., Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., and HP Inc.

