MORPHEW®️, leaders in Sustainable and Vintage Fashion, to debut Morphew Genesis NFT Collection at Art Week Miami

Madonna in MORPHEW VINTAGE®️ November 2021 issue of Rolling Stone Teddy Bear Coat by Jean Charles De Castelbajac

At this year’s much anticipated return of Art Week Miami, MORPHEW will launch MORPHEW Genesis NFT Collection

We are pairing the physical (garment) with its digital version allowing for exhibition and preservation of these historic pieces, in the same way that art is collected and exhibited” — Jason Lyon, Fashion Designer, and co-owner MORPHEW

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At this year’s much anticipated return of Art Week Miami, MORPHEW will launch MORPHEW Genesis NFT Collection.

As interest in NFTs continue to rise, particularly within the Art world, MORPHEW’s Genesis NFT Collection will be well ahead of the curve by including both a physical and digital component to their fashion meets art meets tech offering.

“What we are offering is truly ground-breaking,” states Jason Lyon, Fashion Designer, and co-owner MORPHEW. “We are pairing the physical (garment) with its digital version allowing for exhibition and preservation of these historic pieces, in the same way that art is collected and exhibited.”

Known for their one-of-a-kind rarities from the high-end fashion and couture worlds, MORPHEW Genesis NFT Collection will offer physical and digital representations of pieces worn by Shakira, Grimes, Doja Cat, Selena Gomez, and Madonna, including the MORPHEW VINTAGE®️ she wore for the November 2021 issue of Rolling Stone, in addition to archival pieces from Norma Kamali and Jean Charles De Castelbajac.

"We (with MORPHEW) are adding a layer of tech to fashion by turning each piece in Morphew’s Genesis NFT Collection into digi-physical NFTs,” states Tony Casoria, NFT Curator and Consultant (working with MORPHEW on the launch of Genesis NFT Collection). “The physical piece will have a chip sewn into the garment that will function as a certificate of authenticity, stored securely on the blockchain. The NFT will also function as the garment's digital identity and come with a photorealistic 3D rendering that can be displayed digitally in a frame as one would do with any other piece of fine art, while the physical piece is protected and preserved."

NFT’s have quickly become part of consumer behavior overall and with the MORPHEW Genesis NFT Collection offering they (consumers) can not only buy the physical and digital items in the fashion space, but to also have unique and ‘1 of 1’ certificates of ownership which adds a level of exclusivity that has always worked well for collectors.

"As industry leaders, NFTs allow us to combat fraud in fashion with a certificate of authenticity on the blockchain," states Bridgette Morphew, Founder, MORPHEW.

The garments in MORPHEW Genesis NFT Collection will be auctioned on the Openseas platform commencing on Tuesday, November 30 at 7PM/EST at MORPHEW Miami located at the Faena Bazaar. The winning bidder will own the physical garment, along with the NFT digitally preserved asset.

For more information about MORPHEW and the MORPHEW®️ Genesis NFT Collection please go to www.shopmorphew.com

ABOUT

MORPHEW, trusted tastemakers since 2013, is an inspirational lifestyle brand collecting the rarest pieces of fashion’s most iconic moments from around the globe, all sourced with any eye towards modern trends. Long known as the “insider’s insider” and regarded as the perennial industry darling and go to resource for film, television, celebrities, and stylists.

MORPHEW COLLECTION is concepted and created by lauded American fashion designer, Jason Lyon. His pieces are made entirely by hand in the MORPHEW'S NYC Atelier from rare antique and vintage materials sourced from around the globe. The carefully selected sustainable vintage materials represent over a century of design. Many of the rich textiles used are one of a kind and no longer manufactured. Lyon carefully crafts each piece to preserve the hours of hand work and artisanal techniques of the materials, while creating a contemporary couture design and fit.

MORPHEW VINTAGE represents the finest collection of investment vintage fashion. Sourced globally, the collection dates back to the early 1900’s. Each piece is selected with both quality and rarity in mind. MORPHEW assures that from rare Victorian laces to the most coveted designer collections, each piece authentic, well-documented, immaculately cared for and represents an important and valuable moment of fashion history.



With regular features in the international press, MORPHEW strives to connect the past and the future in style. The MORPHEW Atelier and showroom is located in New York. MORPHEW Miami is located at the famed Faena Bazaar on Miami Beach. MORPHEW Collection and Vintage is available a select retailers in Aspen, Los Angeles, Malibu, Montauk, and Palm Springs and well as online at www.shopmorphew.com.