COVID-19 Daily Update 11-11-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 11, 2021, there are currently 6,484 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 18 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,610 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Nicholas County, a 59-year old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year old female from Monongalia County, a 33-year old male from Marion County, a 69-year old female from Taylor County, a 72-year old female from Harrison County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old female from Webster County, a 47-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 50-year old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Randolph County, a 75-year old male from Roane County, and an 80-year old female from Cabell County.

“With profound sadness, we share this tragic news of more lives lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians and urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (71), Berkeley (443), Boone (110), Braxton (52), Brooke (68), Cabell (291), Calhoun (29), Clay (24), Doddridge (9), Fayette (154), Gilmer (8), Grant (79), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (126), Hancock (102), Hardy (99), Harrison (262), Jackson (87), Jefferson (153), Kanawha (504), Lewis (63), Lincoln (180), Logan (84), Marion (278), Marshall (89), Mason (67), McDowell (67), Mercer (274), Mineral (119), Mingo (72), Monongalia (262), Monroe (39), Morgan (36), Nicholas (182), Ohio (135), Pendleton (11), Pleasants (11), Pocahontas (12), Preston (150), Putnam (281), Raleigh (251), Randolph (74), Ritchie (19), Roane (91), Summers (26), Taylor (122), Tucker (19), Tyler (15), Upshur (157), Wayne (102), Webster (54), Wetzel (60), Wirt (9), Wood (221), Wyoming (83).

To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Online registration is open for the third round of the ​​”Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Fayette, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Marion, Ohio, Pendleton, and Preston counties.

Barbour County

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM - 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Fayette County

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County

1:30 PM - 3:30 PM, Hancock County Magistrate Office (lot beside office; look for tent), 900 North Chester Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Pendleton County

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Preston County

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

.