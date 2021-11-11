Ecuador Launches “Open For Business 2021” Summit

Scheduled for November 18 and 19 in Quito, forum will share the new government’s vision for a country more focused on business and trade.

After more than a decade disengaged from global capital flows, Ecuador has overhauled its economic and trade policies to get back in the game and restore its position as an attractive destination for global investors.Ecuador Open For Business 2021 is designed to be an busines forum where international investors, governments institituions and private corporations will meet to review and discuss the country's most significant opportunities.To be conducted in a hybrid format, the summit expects to attract 500 participants and will feature more than 50 high level speakers, including senior government officials, international development institutions, leading investors and C-Level executives from multinational corporations and other key stakeholders. The event will also showcase:- the largest investment projects available in Ecuador- high-level business roundtables where participants will be able to connect with potential business partners and forge strategic alliances- a series of panels and conferences to discuss innovative approaches to public/ private parnterships.Sectors to be highlighted during the summit include tourism, telecommunications, mining, renewable energy and logistics. Innovation, sustainable and impact investing, and public-private partnerships will also be some of the themes to be featured."Our goal is to improve the business climate and rebuild Ecuador's economy through a productivity and competitiveness transformation that will strengthen our key sectors. We are laying the foundation for a robust and sustainable economic recovery, based on long-term alliances and private investment." said Julio Jose Prado, Minister of Production, International Trade, Investment and Fisheries, Republic of Ecuador. "Ecuador features one of the most stable economies in the region, and the prosperity that we are forging will also make it more inclusive and equitable," he added.In order to accomplish its objective of opening Ecuador to the world, the government is driving a series of short and long term initiatives aimed at improving the business climate for investments by streamlining trade and production, modernizing procedures and pushing for an agenda focused on public/private partnerships.About Ecuador Open for BusinessOn November 18 and 19, the most important international business summit in Ecuador will open its doors to investors, business leaders, and world-class experts to discuss the most innovative issues regarding investments and public-private partnerships. Two days to reconnect and reactivate our productive sectors and to show the world how prepared we are to meet with you all.Discover our potential and the truly great investment opportunities our country has to offer: visit Ecuadoropenforbusiness.com.