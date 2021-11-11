5G Equipment Market Statistics 2028: Innovation and Product Optimization to Boost Growth

Allied Market Research Logo

Rising Implementation of Advanced Technologies Impacting Market Growth for 5G Network Equipment.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5G Equipment market is segmented based on end user and region. The end user segment is bifurcated into retail and non-retail sectors. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Increase in use of tablets and smartphones, growth in demand for network capacity to access connected services, and rise in demand for managing network capabilities to provide strong connectivity solutions for smart applications drive the 5G equipment market.

However, surge in security concerns and increase in security by means of validation, encryption, and authentication further increases the operational expenses, thereby restraining the market growth. Furthermore, NFV and SDN enable telecom carriers to minimize their dependency on hardware network equipment and shift their focus on server-based infrastructure, presenting a major opportunity for the market.

The 5G Equipment market is dominated by key players that include Ericsson, Nokia, Qualcomm, ZTE Corporation, Samsung, Huawei Technologies, AT&T, Vodafone, Verizon, and Sprint Corporation.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the 5G equipment market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Highlights of the report:

1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market.

2. 5G Equipment Market recent innovations and major events.

3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the 5G Equipment Market leading players.

4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of 5G Equipment Market for forthcoming years.

5. In-depth understanding of 5G Equipment Market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

6. Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the 5G Equipment Market.

