Pure Heavenly Debut First Sugar Free White Chocolate

New dairy free, sugar free & vegan white chocolate from Pure Heavenly

Introducing the new dairy free, sugar free & vegan white chocolate from Pure Heavenly

UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 2years in development, Scottish chocolate makers, Pure Heavenly have perfected a great tasting dairy free, sugar free and vegan white chocolate. Aimed at those with dietary requirements who require a delicious alternative to standard white chocolate, the new recipe is a bar of pure heaven for white chocolate fans.

Made with rice cream and 36% cocoa, Pure Heavenly’s white chocolate has only 0.4% sugar and is also dairy, gluten, soy and palm oil free without compromising on taste. The revolutionary chocolate has a sweet and creamy flavour that is perfect for both kids and adults alike.

Talking about the launch, Pure Heavenly founder Stephen Conway said: “Only two years after our appearance on Dragon’s Den with our first low sugar milk chocolate we’re incredibly proud to be launch our first dairy free, sugar free & vegan white chocolate, as Pure Heavenly continues to grow. We hope chocolate lovers try this new product and discover the healthier choice that doesn’t compromise on taste. We have lots of exciting plans for the future, and can’t wait to share what’s to come over the coming months.”

Pure Heavenly white chocolate is available to buy direct from pureheavenly.com in either 30g bar multipacks or 85g bars with prices starting from £3.50.