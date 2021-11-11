MBBS in Abroad | Study MBBS in Top Medical Colleges with Partial Scholarship in Bangladesh
MBBS in Bangladesh | Study MBBS in Best Medical Colleges Lowest Fees with FREE AC HostelNEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authorized Consultant of Medical Colleges for Abroad
Fortune Education, Dhaka, Bangladesh is sister concern of Fortune Healthcare Ltd. & registered education consultant of Medical College & Universities for medical aspirants & prospective students who are interested to study MBBS, BDS , BVSc and considering higher study opportunities in Bangladesh and overseas.
Fortune Education have legal rights to higher study & processing admission to Medical, Dental college and universities all over the world. Offer MBBS, BDS & others Admission, Application, Guidance, Documentation, and required services such as to eligible students regarding medical and higher studies.
Partial Scholarship for MBBS Admission on Private Medical Colleges in Bangladesh
Registration & Online Application has started in top Medical Colleges under following Universities:
1. University Of Dhaka
2. Chittagong Medical University
3. Sylhet Medical University
4. Rajshahi Medical University
Fortune Education, Bangladesh offers Scholarship up to 10,000 US Dollars for MBBS Admission on private medical colleges in Bangladesh as per Merit.
APPLY HERE: https://www.mbbsbd.com/application-for-admission/
MCI, BMDC, NMC, IMED & WHO Recognized Medical Colleges
Marine City Medical College
Marine City Medical College (MCMC) is one among the non-government medical colleges of Bangladesh situated within the port city, Chittagong. it had been established in 2013 by a gaggle of dedicated people that were involved ideals at providing quality medical education, research, and services to people of this country at an inexpensive cost. Our aim is to achieve a typical level in health & medical education both nationally & abroad.
Diabetic Association Medical College
The Diabetic Association Medical College affiliated with the University of Dhaka. Best and Reputed Medical College in Dhaka 109 KM from Dhaka International Airports. Modern Campus, On Campus Own Hostel & Library, Largest Hospital High Patient Flow.
International Medical College
International Medical College is Affiliated with University of Dhaka. 13 KM. road from Dhaka international airport. Complete Medical College, Modern campus, On campus Own hostel, largest hospital & high patient flow.
BGC Trust Medical College
BGC Trust Medical College, Chattogram, Bangladesh was established in the year 2002.
Since then the medical college has been progressing in every domain.
It’s academic activities are approved by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The College is affiliated with the Chattagram Medical University and Chattagram University.
Sylhet Women’s Medical College
Sylhet Women’s Medical College, Affiliated to Sylhet Medical University under the varsity of Medical, First Private Women’s Medical College in Sylhet & Chittagong Division. Best Medical College, Modern Green Campus Heart of Sylhet Divisional City, In Campus Own Hostel & Library, Largest Hospital High Patient Flow.
Brahmmanbaria Medical College
Brahmmanbaria Medical College is a private medical college of Bangladesh Affiliated with Chittagong Medical University
All Medical Colleges under Government University which are approved by BMDC and Recognized by WHO, IMED, MCI, NMC (formerly MCI).
MBBS in Bangladesh 2022 | Affordable Fees with on-campus AC Hostel
MBBS study in Bangladesh expenses vary on Medical College to College. The average tuition fees for MBBS in Bangladesh Package started from 21 to 40 Lakhs Indian Rupees including Hostel.
Fortune Education offers 6 years Instalments Facility with special scholarship as per student’s desire.
Study MBBS in Bangladesh
MBBS in Bangladesh | Low Fees with On-Campus AC Hostel
MBBS in Bangladesh is one of the most useful choices for students considering starting a worldwide medical career ahead. Studying MBBS from Bangladesh.
Eligibility for MBBS Admission in Bangladesh | Admission Criteria for Medical Education in Bangladesh
1. For MBBS admission with 100% seat confirmation and processing of your documents, you must contact with authorized college representative or consultants.
2. Applicants must have passed qualifying examination i.e. 12th grade (10+2=12 years) of schooling at a Public School/Board/College or passed an examination in any foreign country.
3. Applicants must have passed Higher Secondary Certificate Examination or equivalent examinations with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as their major/compulsory subjects.
4. Applicants must have obtained at least 60% marks in average (which is equivalent to GPA 3.5 or equivalent grade in Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary School Certificate examinations or in equivalent examinations).
♦ Counseling & On spot direct admission
♦ Affordable low fees structure with 100% seat confirmation
♦ Flexible payment policy & 5 years installments facility
♦ Guidance for free Govt. SAARC seats
♦ Scholarship & special waiver
♦ Study loan assistance
**Free Counseling & Guidance *Admission * Application for Eligibility & Equivalence * Documentation & Visa guidance * Airport pickup, College dropping & Accommodation * Visa Extension & Local Support**
Eligibility of MBBS Admission in Bangladesh
Eligibility Criteria of MBBS study in Bangladesh
MBBS Admission in Bangladesh
Requirements of GPA/Marks
the percentage for MBBS Admission
Equivalence of Foreign Degree:
1. Must have passed qualifying examinations (HSC/ ‘A’ level) or equivalent examination.
2. SSC/ ‘O’ level or equivalent examination passed not before 2018
3. HSC/ ‘A’ level or equivalent examination passed not before 2020
Online /Direct Admission & Seat Confirmation)
Fortune Education
Authorized Representative
HEAD OFFICE :
23/C Zigatola, DHAKA, BANGLADESH.
MOBILE & WHATSAPP: +88-01995529533, +91-9903355537
Email: fortunebangladesh@gmail.com
Website: www.fortuneeducationconsultancy.com | www.mbbsbd.online
OFFICES IN INDIA:
MOBILE & WHATSAPP: +91-1171816565
WEST BENGAL, MODON MOHON STREET, KOLKATA,
PATNA, BIHAR, DELHI, JAMMU & KASMIR,
HYDERABAD, LUCKNOW, CHENNAI AND GUWAHATI
CEO
Fortune Education
+91 9903355537
fortuneedu5@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter