Encapsulation Market Size to Hit US$ 80,071.65 Million by 2028
Encapsulation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.5% During 2021-2028. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Encapsulation Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Coating Material, Technology and Application” the global market is expected to grow from US$ 35,113.49 million in 2021 to US$ 80,071.65 million by 2028.
Report Coverage ( Details )
Market Size Value ( US$ 35,113.49 million in 2021)
Market Size Value (US$ 80,071.65 Million by 2028)
Growth rate (CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028)
Forecast Period (2021-2028)
Base Year (2021)
No. of Pages (157)
No. Tables (83)
No. of Charts & Figures (82)
Historical data available (Yes)
Segments covered ( Coating Material, Technology and Application)
Regional scope (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA)
Country scope (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina)
Report coverage ( Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends)
Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Encapsulation Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00024897/
Growing demand for encapsulated flavors and colors from the convenience food sector and the surging demand for encapsulated pharmaceuticals drive the growth of the Encapsulation market. In addition, the rising urban population worldwide propels the need for convenience food products.
Encapsulation is the process of coating active ingredients in goods using specific materials. Encapsulation is used to enhance the stability and longevity of the product being encapsulated and to allow the controlled release of the contents. Encapsulation of active ingredients, such as antioxidants, prebiotics, vitamins, amino acids, and carotenoids, in functional food products is expected to increase substantially during the forecast period due to increasing health-conscious population and rising demand for nutritional food products across the world.
Growing demand for encapsulated flavors and colors from convenience food sector influence the market globally
Encapsulation in the convenience food sector is used for protecting encapsulated color or flavor in food products, thereby extending the lifecycle of food products over various product development stages and storage. Encapsulation can provide functional properties such as controlled release in predetermined environments. Encapsulated flavors are being used extensively in the convenience food sector for the controlled release of flavors and colors in food products, including tea bags, confectionery, instant drinks, and desserts. Active ingredients in food products are encapsulated for multiple reasons including isolating active ingredients form chemical effects of oxidizing and evaporation. The encapsulation also enables the controlled release encapsulated materials, which is an essential property in medicinal drugs and pesticides.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Encapsulation Market
With the COVID-19 outbreak across the world, most countries declared a health emergency and stopped inessential movements. The crisis heavily impacted the supply chain of goods. Amid the crisis, there is a surge in the demand for healthy food and beverage from the consumers to boost immunity. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global encapsulation market owing to the shutdown of manufacturing units, rise in prices of raw material, shortage of labor, disruption of supply chains, and financial instability. Furthermore, governments of various countries are planning to develop modern and technologically advanced infrastructure to mitigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, it helps to contribute to the growth of the construction industry, which would boost the demand for encapsulation in the coming years. This pandemic is projected to impact the market at a low level.
Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Encapsulation Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00024897
Encapsulation Market: By Application
The encapsulation market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical, food and beverages, personal care products, agrochemicals, and others. The pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Encapsulation technologies are extensively used by pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals companies to mask the bitter taste or smell of drugs and to provide their targeted and controlled delivery. The development of drugs based on these biomolecules is expected to boost the demand for encapsulation for effective and targeted delivery of the active ingredients. The pharmaceutical sector is also greatly influenced by encapsulation technologies due to the benefits achieved by the manufacturers.
The global encapsulation market is segmented into five main regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Many Asia-Pacific countries, such as China and India, are among the world's fastest-growing populations.
Encapsulation Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Encapsys,LLC, Lycored, Tastetech, Givadan, Balchem, INC., FrieslandCampina, DSM, Microtek Laborotories, INC., Legris Industries Group, and BASF SE. The major players in the encapsulation industry are focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and research and development to increase the geographical presence and consumer base globally.
Order a Copy of Encapsulation Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00024897/
Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy
Diethyl Oxalate Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application (Perfume and Fragrances, Manufacturing of Dyestuff's, Pharmaceutical Intermediate, Plasticizers, and Others), End Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Agricultural, Chemical Plastics and Polymer, Cosmetics, and Others), and Form (Liquid and Powder)
https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012316/
Rail Greases Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Lithium Grease, Calcium Grease, and Other Grease), Application (Railway Vehicle Elements, Railway Track Elements, Switches and Fish Plates, Curve Rails, and Screw and Bolts); Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Geography
https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012316/
Solder Materials Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Wire, Paste, Bar, Flux, and Others), Process (Screen-printing, Robotic, Laser, and Wave/Reflow)
https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012315/
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/encapsulation-market
More Research: https://www.openpr.com/news/2459182/encapsulation-market-to-witness-12-5-cagr-during-2021-to-2028
Contact:
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
sales@theinsightpartners.com
Encapsulation Market Analysis by Coating Material, Technology and Application - 2028