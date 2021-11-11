Importance of maintaining staff wellbeing to be highlighted at upcoming event

Acumen Employee Benefits Director, Andy Eason

Experts at Acumen Employee Benefits and Muhdo Health will highlight topic at a digital event on November 18.

The past nineteen months has highlighted more than ever the importance of maintaining and promoting employee wellbeing.

Throughout the pandemic increased pressure and stress was and continues to be felt across the workforce and it has never been more important to ensure companies have a robust, caring and effective process in place to support staff.

Experts at Acumen Employee Benefits and Muhdo Health will highlight this topic at a digital event on November 18 and explore aspects such as how health solutions can encourage and support behavioural change.

Acumen Employee Benefits Director, Andy Eason, said: “The response to COVID-19 brought in a wide range of challenges for both employees and employers which have understandably influenced employee wellbeing. While it should already be a key part of company practice, the pandemic has shown a spotlight on different ways to approach helping staff.

“Now more than ever it is hugely important for employers to focus on how they are supporting their employees and if it is effective. Employers will need to adapt and ensure they are creating an environment that inspire as well as protect staff.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Mudho Health to give an insight into this and highlighting the benefits of implementing a comprehensive health and wellbeing solution in the workplace. “

Acumen Employee Benefits is part of The Financial Planning Group, home to award winning Acumen Financial Planning. The online event will be available to firms across the UK on Thursday 18th November.

To find out more and sign up to the online event visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CKm76Nw6TBaIJqpy6OpoSg