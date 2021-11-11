Infrastructure Integration Management (i2M) Drives Gains for Complex Enterprises.
Nastel Navigator v10.3 Enables Speed-to-market, Competitive Advantages Across IBM MQ, IBM Integration Bus, IBM ACE, Kafka, TIBCO EMS, and i2 Estates.PLAINVIEW, NEW YORK, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies, the leader in integration infrastructure management (i2M) solutions for complex enterprises, today announced the general availability of Nastel Navigator™ version 10.3, a vital component of The Nastel Platform and the Navigator X solution.
Nastel Navigator™ is the leading i2M and messaging middleware management and automation solution helping enterprises, including most of the world’s top global banks, to efficiently and securely manage and control their Integration Infrastructure (i2) layer in any combination of hybrid-cloud, multi-cloud and more traditional IT environments.
Speed-to-market is critical today, and middleware and i2 administrators can now securely delegate management tasks to development, DevOps, and QA (quality assurance) team users through a self-service web portal. This improves delivery times for new and existing applications while providing an audit trail of all the changes.
The release includes several exciting new performance and speed-to-market features for multi-vendor i2 environments such as IBM’s MQ, MQ Appliance, Integration Bus (IIB), and App Connect Enterprise (ACE), as well as TIBCO EMS and Kafka. Nastel customers now have access to the following:
Cross-application i2 Management, including Roll-back, Editing, Scheduling, Automation and more, for every combination of these enterprise i2 applications:
• IBM MQ, IIB (IBM Integration Bus), IBM ACE (App Connect Enterprise)
• TIBCO EMS
• Kafka (all distributions)
Support for all the latest releases of crucial enterprise technologies, including features to assist with upgrades to:
• IBM MQ 9.2.3
• IBM z/OS V2.5, and AIX 7.3, plus the latest releases of Linux, Windows, Cloud infrastructures, and more
Security, Integration, and Automation Enhancements:
• Single Sign-on: Expanded support for identity federation using SAML, Security Assertion Markup Language, to enable single sign-on (SSO)
• Enhancements to improve automation, such as for CI/CD pipelines via the REST API
• Integration enhancements across the Nastel Platform with monitoring, automation, analytics, transaction tracking, and more
Dashboard Enhancements:
• Dashboard UX efficiency improvements
• Import and Export/Sharing of Dashboards (and their views/viewlets and schemas from one environment (test to production, user-to-user, etc.) to another
• Collaborative editing of dashboards across users
• Enhanced attribute sharing
“Nastel Navigator is the management and development “self-service” part of the Nastel Platform for i2M, and this latest release enables the speed-to-market, security, and performance improvements enterprises have prioritized for 2022” said Albert Mavashev, CTO, Nastel Technologies.
Nastel Technologies is also releasing enhanced versions of other elements of the Nastel Platform, supporting Observability, AIOps, and message and transaction tracking.
Head of Product Management Steven Menges added, “With Navigator 10.3 in combination with the newest releases of XRay and AutoPilot, the Nastel Platform delivers the most comprehensive toolset for the Integration Infrastructure layer at complex enterprises and is a ‘must evaluate’ option to augment existing legacy middleware toolsets and Observability and AIOps platforms.”
Related Resources:
• Press Release: “i2-aware AIOps, Analytics & Tracking Platform for Complex Enterprises - XRay 1.4
• Nastel Navigator on Red Hat OpenShift (supporting OpenShift 4.3-4.9)
About Nastel:
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel Technologies provides IT organizations and business executives with the tools and insights they need to understand and manage their digital environments. Nastel is a privately held company headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Nastel solution includes products AutoPilot® for proactive monitoring, XRay covering Decision Support and end-to-end transaction tracking, and Navigator for multi-middleware management.
Laura Boccardo
Nastel Technologies
+1 718-926-3447
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn