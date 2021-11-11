Statement from Governor Scott on Veterans Day

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“Today we pause to honor the brave men and women who served our state and nation in the Armed Services.

“Thousands of Vermonters have served our country over the course of American history, and too many never made it home.

“From the Green Mountain boys who joined the fight for independence; to a war that saved the Union, and two wars that would encircle the world; to Korea and Vietnam and the Middle East, and our F-16s defending the skies above Ground Zero on September 11, 2001; Vermonters have always answered our nation’s call.

“Their sense of duty, and sacrifice, is why it’s so important for us to take the time to not only thank our veterans, but to listen to their stories, as well. They are why we live in the greatest country on Earth, and we must always be grateful to those who made that possible.”

