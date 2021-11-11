Abid Godil rolls out 6 road trip tips for 2022
Vacations have gone retro. Welcome to the rebirth of the road trip.ORLANDO, FL, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With growing safety concerns during the pandemic, some risk-averse travelers have moved their "bubble" to the pavement. Car travel provides an escape from being stuck at home while still reducing exposure. Rather than being locked inside, travelers embrace the freedom of the open road. It feels safe.
Yet car travel brings its own risks. As many cities face a spike in COVID-19 cases, it's imperative to be cautious before punching the gas on your next vacation. As a travel agent, Abid Godil is trained to ensure his clients reach their destinations safely and securely. Using his experience, the President of Pro Vacation Group wheels out six tips to keep you and your family protected during your upcoming road trip.
Plan ahead
Now is not the time to be spontaneous. Don't give your road trip the green light until you've planned ahead. Attractions, sites, and other tourist stops may have restrictions or be closed entirely. Map out the route before traveling. This includes limiting gas and restaurant visits to cut down on unneeded stops. As a general rule, fewer detours mean less potential exposure. A professional travel agent, like Abid Godil of Pro Vacation Group, can help.
Pack more than the basics
Prepare for more than just emergencies. In addition to masks, hand sanitizer is also strongly advised. As a way to minimize unwanted stops, Abid Godil recommends stocking some snacks and bottled water. Unless you intend to buy new clothes, pack for a couple of extra days as well.
Check your vehicle
You can't have a road trip without a ride. Avoid getting stuck or stranded by servicing your car before you depart. Check the brakes, fluids, and oil levels. Consider replacing wipers as well. For emergencies, stock a first-aid kit and supplies.
Bring a mask
This goes beyond just personal protection. As mentioned, many cities and states are now requiring masks again. This can vary from place to place. You may be unaware of local mandates until you arrive. Cotton or medical masks are most effective.
Choose the right hotel
You'll need a place to sleep. This can be stressful since someone else is responsible for cleaning it. Read posted rules and ask questions to make your stay more comfortable. Request a minimum of 24 hours between uses, if possible. Upon entering, wipe handles, light switches, remotes, fixtures, and any other hard surfaces. Better yet, have Abid Godil or another agent book a room for you. These professionals research and make arrangements so you can travel worry-free.
Explore the outdoors
Outside may be the safest place other than inside your car. Use this as an opportunity to explore nature. Find destinations and attractions where space is at a premium. It will be easier to keep socially distanced. For this reason, Abid Godil encourages his clients to visit national parks.
Abid Godil
Pro Vacation Group
+1 855-776-8222
provacationgroup@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Amazing Travel Agency and Marketing Firm specializes in Vacation Ownership Resorts .