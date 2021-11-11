Nashville Wine Auction's l' Eté du Vin Shatters Fundraising Record
Nashville Wine Auction leadership: Current Pres./CEO Holly Whaley; Board Chairman Lisa Maki; Incoming Pres./CEO Loren Chumley
42nd Annual Event Raises $2.1 Million to Help Fund Fight Against Cancer
A huge part of our mission is bringing together and uniting the wine community to raise money for cancer-fighting organizations in Middle Tennessee.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nashville Wine Auction raised $2.1 million at the 42nd Annual l’Eté du Vin, which was held Oct. 23 at the JW Marriott. This year’s total was $900,000 higher than the previous record set in 2018. Proceeds from l’Eté du Vin will help fund the fight against cancer by supporting nine local non-profit organizations whose purpose is directly related to cancer research, innovative patient treatment, and caregiver/patient support.
l’Eté du Vin, the country’s longest-running charity wine auction, was the first large in-person event for the Nashville Wine Auction since the start of the pandemic.
“A huge part of our mission is bringing together and uniting the wine community to raise money for cancer-fighting organizations in Middle Tennessee,” said CEO/President Holly Whaley. “The joy of this year’s record-setting l’Eté du Vin certainly makes up for the pain we felt cancelling last year’s event. I’ll never forget seeing $2.1 million appear on the ballroom screen when we announced the grand total for the night.”
This year’s Guest of Honor was Marchesi Antinori, whose family has been making wine for 635 years and is the fifth-oldest winemaker in the world. Six Antinori wines were featured at the evening’s reception, including Calafuria Rosato 2020, Tenuta Guado al Tasso Vermentino di Bolgheri, Castello della Sala ‘Bramito del Cervo’ Chardonnay Umbria IGT 2019, Tenuta Guado al Tasso Il Bruciato Bolgheri, Tenuta Guado al Tasso Bolgheri Superiore, and Antica Mountain Select Cabernet Sauvignon 2017.
Antinori wines were also featured at three sold-out dinners held across Nashville this summer.
Other featured vintners were Château des Jacques, D.R. Stephens Estate, Domaine J.A. Ferret, Senses Wines, Silver Oak, Phifer Pavitt Wines, and Lyrix Wines.
The top three lots sold in the live l’Eté du Vin auction included:
• An exclusive trip for four people to Italy, hosted by the Antinori family at four of their Estates in Umbria, Chianti Classico, Bolgheri, and Rome. The lot sold for $70,000.
• Two private dinners hosted by Tennessee Titans’ General Manager Jon Robinson and his wife, Jaimie, along with Kix Brooks, master distiller Drew Kulsveen, and winemaker Suzanne Phifer Pavitt. The two dinners raised $96,000 combined.
• The 1855 Classifications of Bordeaux Dinner Tribute to Nashville Wine Auction’s beloved patrons Ann and Glenn Eaden sold for $72,000.
This year’s event chairs were Sharon and Bill Piper and Lynne and Dave Teckman – all longtime supporters of the Nashville Wine Auction. In addition to the Antinori dinners this summer and the auction on Oct. 23, l’Eté du Vin included a Patrons’ Dinner at The Hermitage Hotel on Oct. 15.
Whaley will step down as CEO/President upon her retirement on Nov. 19 of this year.
Loren Chumley will take over as CEO/President in January 2022.
ABOUT THE NASHVILLE WINE AUCTION BENEFICIARIES
Nashville Wine Auction’s mission is to unite the wine community to fund the fight against cancer. Nashville Wine Auction will present two major events in 2021 – Pairings@Home and l’Eté du Vin: The Country’s Longest-Running Charity Wine Auction in addition to a new year-round initiative, #LoveWineHateCancer. Established in 1980, the Nashville Wine Auction has raised more than $29 million for organizations whose purpose is directly related to cutting-edge research, innovative treatment, and family/caregiver support.
In 2022 Nashville Wine Auction will present the 10th Anniversary of Pairings: Nashville’s Ultimate Wine and Food Weekend on February 24-26, 2022, at City Winery, the 43rd Annual l’Eté du Vin on July 21-23, 2022 at JW Marriott and Music City Harvest Party in October 2022.
NASHVILLE WINE AUCTION BENEFICIARIES
American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge, Ascension Saint Thomas Foundation, Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee, HopeKids, Inc., Leukemia Lymphoma Society, Make-A-Wish Foundation® of Middle Tennessee, PearlPoint Nutrition Services, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
