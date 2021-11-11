SideDrawer Partners with Flinks to Improve Advisor and Client Productivity
EINPresswire.com/ -- SideDrawer Inc. is pleased to partner with Flinks, the leading financial data enrichment and connectivity platform to further improve the productivity of advisors and planners on the SideDrawer platform. Flinks’ North American connections and ability to secure active bank, credit, and loan statements for individuals and companies was an important factor for SideDrawer as its offering expands to US financial institutions and their clients.
“Our mission from day one has been to provide the most secure and engaging collaboration platform between professionals and their clients. The integration of Flinks’ data connectivity capability into SideDrawer will further expedite data gathering, streamline the end-client’s experience, and allow the SideDrawer professionals to begin their work product quicker and achieve revenue faster,” said Ali Qureshi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of SideDrawer.
“SideDrawer has allowed me to streamline my processes and I’m looking forward to adding another layer of convenience and efficiency to my practice. The ability to aggregate a client's financial data but also the statements from a clients' various accounts expedites my workflow, reduces the dependency on the client, and maintains a documented track record for compliance purposes. I’m looking forward to this integration and how it will further help my practice and improve my client’s experience” said Jamie Robb, Principal of Fiducia Wealth Management.
The SideDrawer platform is used by financial advisors, planners, concierges, and other professionals to securely collaborate with clients and their trusted professionals over sensitive data and documents. Given the majority of information sharing between advisors, clients, family and other professionals takes place over unsecure email channels, the SideDrawer platform brings security and convenience to the overall engagement. This process begins as early as new client prospecting, right through to ongoing planning and general engagement. By utilizing SideDrawer’s workflows such as Info Requests, professionals can reduce their document administrative time by as much as 60%, while increasing client engagement and above all else, protecting client data privacy in a manner not possible before.
“We regularly receive feedback from our professional clients that their clients value the organized collection and availability of their most important documents, which is the outcome of collaborative engagement on our platform,” said SideDrawer’s Ali Qureshi. “Integrating Flinks will ensure the planning approach is complete and holistic, and allows clients to utilize those statements for other purposes – including bookkeepers, accountants, bankers, and lawyers, as needed.”
“SideDrawer provides a shining example of open banking innovation by transforming how consumers share sensitive financial information with the professionals they trust. Using Flinks’ data connectivity, SideDrawer enables the direct transfer of financial statements through a secure and efficient channel,” said Brock Leong, Director of Global Partnerships at Flinks.
Flinks’ data aggregation capability will be available to SideDrawer’s professional users in January 2022.
For inquiries on improving the security profile around collaboration, whether for onboarding, data and document collection, forms, eSignature, or other workflows, please contact us at hello@sidedrawer.com.
About SideDrawer
SideDrawer is an API-based document management platform that improves the client experience around collaboration and organization for businesses of all sizes. The SideDrawer SaaS product is used by advisors, planners, executors and other professionals to securely collect and share sensitive client data and documents. SideDrawer’s infrastructure agnostic APIs are truly scalable, allowing fintechs and enterprises to save significant development resources on non-core, but critical document management workflows. For more information, please visit: www.sidedrawer.com or download the SideDrawer mobile apps on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or sign-up at my.sidedrawer.com.
About Finks
Flinks is the financial data layer powering the internet. Trusted by millions of individuals accessing financial services at world-class companies, Flinks enables businesses to connect to their customers' financial accounts, enrich this data, and utilize it to deliver better digital products. Serving innovators in lending, fintech, digital banking, asset management and insurance, Flinks is quickly becoming a global leader in financial data connectivity and analytics. To learn more, visit flinks.com.
