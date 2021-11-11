The Open Shop launches new Commemorative 150th Open Collection ahead of the historic Championship

150th St Andrews BOSS Full-Zip Jacket Commemorative 150th Open Sleeveless Polo Shirt Commemorative 150th Open Towel

ST ANDREW, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the countdown to Christmas begins, The Open Shop is offering the perfect gifts for golf fans with a stunning new Commemorative 150th Open Collection ahead of the historic Championship at St Andrews next summer.

Celebrating the momentous milestone and the Championship’s return to the Home of Golf and the Old Course at St Andrews – the collection is now available to purchase directly from The Open Shop, alongside other extensive selections of exclusive apparel and merchandise, including a number of limited-edition releases that will be added to The Open Shop before the year is out.

The new collection available is set to excite any golf fan, with the latest looks from some of the world’s most iconic brands including BOSS, adidas, Peter Millar, New Era and many more. The Open Shop has a wide range of clothing, gifts and accessories for men, women and children.

In the build-up to the festive season, The Open Shop will once again be the place to visit this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with major deals and promotions on offer, including an exclusive members day offer for members of The One Club. Customers to the site will also receive wider savings, as well as the chance to win money-can't-buy experiences, thanks to some of The Open’s Official Patrons.

Some of The Open Shop’s top products include:

150th St Andrews BOSS Full-Zip Jacket

BOSS men’s regular-fit full-zip jacket. This piece is constructed in water-repellent fabric with a filling of sustainably sourced duck down and feather, and features the Commemorative 150th St Andrews Open logo.

Commemorative 150th Open BOSS 1/4-Zip Hybrid Layer Sweater

BOSS men's Zaxel 1/4-zip hybrid layer in navy featuring the Commemorative 150th Open logo and the BOSS logo. This layer has eye-catching pixel detail on the front yoke air holes. 99% cotton, 1% viscose; yoke is 100% polyester.

Commemorative 150th Open BOSS Polo Shirt

BOSS men's polo shirt in blue featuring the Commemorative 150th Open logo and the BOSS logo. This colour block polo shirt features a tonal hexagonal design across the shoulders.

Commemorative 150th Open Sleeveless Polo Shirt

Peter Millar women's sleeveless polo shirt in white, featuring the commemorative 150th Open logo on the chest. This sleeveless polo comes complete with a contrast zip neck and red tipping around the arm cuffs and collar.

Commemorative 150th Open Zip-Neck Layer Sweater

Peter Millar women's zip-neck layer in white and black, featuring the commemorative 150th Open logo on the chest and St Andrews text on the sleeve. Made from a poly-spandex fabric blend that offers moisture-wicking, four-way stretch and UPF sun protection.

The Open Adidas Children's Jacket

adidas kids' jacket featuring the Claret Jug logo. This full-zip jacket has a PFC-free water-repellent finish and is also wind repellent, so you can play in it come rain or shine.

As well as the latest apparel, The Open Shop offers a number of different gifts and accessories as part of the Commemorative 150th Open Logo Collection, which offers the perfect presents for golf fans to find in their stocking on Christmas Day. These include:

Commemorative 150th Open Large Golf Umbrella

Large 62-inch golf umbrella featuring the Commemorative 150th St Andrews Open logo, featuring a durable design with a vented top canopy and internal air tech mesh. This umbrella also features an EVA foam soft-grip handle and a lightweight fibreglass shaft.

Commemorative 150th Open Bag Tag Gift Set

Part of the Commemorative 150th Open Logo Collection, this gift set features a bespoke bag tag constructed in celebration of the 150th Open - a great addition to any golf bag.

Commemorative 150th Open Blade Putter Headcover

Part of the Commemorative 150th Open Logo Collection, this elite blade putter headcover is made from high-quality leatherette. This headcover comes in navy with the added embroidery in light grey.

Commemorative 150th Open Towel

Woven golf towel in silver and navy, featuring the commemorative 150th Open logo. This towel comes with a metal grommet and clip so it can easily be attached to a golf bag. Made from 100% cotton.

The 150th Open, taking place from 10-17 July 2022, is set to be a true celebration and the cherished history of golf’s original Championship, as well as the many golfing greats who have lifted the iconic Claret Jug.

For more information on The 150th Open, The Open Shop, or to sign up to The One Club, visit www.TheOpen.com.