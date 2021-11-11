A2P SMS market Size, Share, Growth Analysis by 2027 | Symsoft AB, AMD Telecom S.A., Silverstreet BV, Ogangi Corporation
Application-to-Person messaging (A2P) SMS is any kind of messaging in which an individual receive messages from an application. A2P is the terminology used for subscriber to application or application to subscriber short messaging service. A2P messaging includes PIN codes, one-time passwords (OTPs), notifications, chat bots or virtual assistants, appointment reminders, or marketing messages. Due to its wide ranged applications, A2P SMS finds applications in almost all industry verticals, such as entertainment, healthcare, retail, tourism, banking, and financial services. Growth of the A2P SMS market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of A2P messaging in the small, medium, and large-size businesses.
For example, NTT Communications Corporation launched A2P SMS International Hubbing Service that enables enterprises to send A2P SMS for marketing and authentication purposes to mobile subscribers overseas via short, secure routes. Moreover, the A2P SMS market, in the Asia Pacific, is witnessing robust growth due to the increasing demand for A2P by various industries, such as e-commerce, banking, and government. For example, in November 2020, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) selected Route Mobile to deploy the company's SMS Firewall Platform across Southern and Western Zones in India for significant monetization of international A2P traffic.
Major players operating in the global A2P SMS Market are:-
FortyTwo Telecom AB, AMD Telecom S.A., Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Silverstreet BV, Ogangi Corporation, mBlox, Inc., Symsoft AB, Tanla Solutions Ltd., OpenMarket Inc., Optimizer International Group, Inc., and Angkor Data Communications Group Co. Ltd. Industry
On the basis of applications, the global A2P SMS market is classified into:
Customer relationship management services
Pushed Content Services
Interactive Services
Promotional campaigns
Others (Query and search based services)
On the basis of end users, the global A2P SMS market is classified into:
Retail
BFSI
Transportation and transit
Utilities
Education & Healthcare
Others (Media, Gaming and entertainment)
An Increase in the use of A2P SMS by the aforementioned enterprises is expected to escalate the market growth. SMS is the most cost-effective and conventional means for communication that can be used as a form of media and promotional purposes. For example, increasing reliance of consumer on smartphones for various activities. The increasing integration of smartphones or increasing number of smartphone users worldwide is expected to provide high impetus to the A2P SMS market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019, India had nearly 502 million smartphone users and the number is expected to reach 780 million in 2021. The number of smartphone users worldwide forecasted to exceed to 3.8 billion in 2021.
Due to increasing usage of smartphones worldwide, the demand for A2P SMS is expected to increase with a rapid pace, driving the A2P SMS market growth. Furthermore, growth of the market is driven by the rapid growth of the global telecom industry. According to the GSM Association (GSMA), the global telecom operators have over 5 billion mobile subscribers. However, the major factor restraining the A2P SMS market growth is the lack of adoption due to the increasing proliferation of other messaging applications. Consumer tendency to rely on text messages has decreased considerably due to the introduction of other messaging apps.
